Introducing the Only True USDA Organic Certified Guar Powder

BROWNFIELD, Texas, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guar Resources LLC is excited to announce the addition of USDA Certified Organic Guar Powder to its basket of guar products.

Details about this exciting new product:

Guar Resources, LLC

This is the only USDA Certified Organic Guar Powder produced from USA -grown guar beans on the market.

-grown guar beans on the market. Guar Resources' guar gum powder is 100% natural and made from guar beans grown in the United States via sustainable farming.

via sustainable farming. All processing from bean to final guar powder is performed at its Brownfield, Texas , plant using beans grown in Texas on certified organic farms.

Guar Resources is the only USA-based supplier of guar powder that's wholly made from USA-grown guar beans and is USDA certified organic. Guar is naturally gluten-free and vegan. Guar from Guar Resources is also certified Kosher, Halal and Non-GMO, and is produced at its FSSC 22000 food safety and ISO 9001:2015 certified facility.

Guar Resources is a USA enterprise in a much greater and more responsible sense of the word and inclusive in every way as far as USA workers and products are concerned.

Guar Resources has earned the trust and confidence of its many customers because of its consistent performance as a BBB A+ rated company that is focused on product safety and customization, quality assurance, transparency, and a fully traceable, on-time supply chain manufacturer. This transparency is vital to the sophisticated modern user who demands such knowledge before purchasing a product.

Guar Resources' customers hail from a wide range of industries including Fortune 500 multi-national conglomerates to wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers of food products, pet and animal feed, cosmetics, textiles, paper, cement and fire retardants, to name a few. It is also used in the erosion control, water treatment and mining and oil/fracking industries.

Whether a farmer or an industry executive, Guar Resources' goal for success is the same: namely, to make each individual enterprise prosper and to expand the market for USA guar products.

Discover why USA-based companies and companies the world over prefer its Guar product, transparency, quality and dependability, or contact the company directly today.

