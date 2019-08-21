Introducing the Phyn Smart Water Assistant: A Single DIY-Installed Device that Detects Leaks Anywhere in a Home, Helps Conserve Water and Save Money

The average home in the U.S. wastes 10,000 gallons of water annually just from leaks alone. The Phyn Smart Water Assistant exponentially improves the way homeowners can understand the water they use so that for the first time, they can view real-time data on their water usage, track daily and monthly consumption, and compare it to similar households. Unlike any device on the market, Phyn is able to provide granular, fixture-by-fixture details of how much water showers, sinks, washing machines, irrigation systems, and more are using to not only inform, but also empower homeowners to make better choices about their water.

"At Phyn, we're passionate about protecting homes from leak damage and providing tools to enable conservation. The Phyn Smart Water Assistant represents an innovative breakthrough that is designed, packaged and priced to help homeowners understand, appreciate and control their water better, smarter," said Ryan Kim, CEO of Phyn. "The Smart Water Assistant pairs sophisticated, industry-leading sensor and AI technology with a consumer friendly design that allows for self-installation, making enhanced everyday experiences with water accessible to everyone."

Water damage is now the second largest insurance claim for homeowners, costing billions of dollars in property losses each year and an average of $10,000 per incident for consumers. Phyn's patented pressure-sensing technology measures and analyzes microscopic changes in water pressure — 240 times every second — to learn and categorize each water fixture. The Phyn Smart Water Assistant is equipped with two high definition pressure sensors placed on the hot and cold water lines under a sink. Having two sensors doubles the pressure sensing capabilities of the device and results in a stereoscopic view of a home's plumbing system. Phyn can even see the gradual pressure build-up from ice crystals forming in pipes, and warn homeowners to provide valuable time to ensure that their pipes do not freeze and burst.

Key features of Phyn Smart Water Assistant include:

No plumber required, the Phyn Smart Water Assistant is easily installed under any sink and attaches to the hot and cold water lines. Alerts: Real-time mobile notifications alert homeowners to all types of leaks. In the event of a major leak, Phyn can connect homeowners to a local plumber in minutes.

Real-time mobile notifications alert homeowners to all types of leaks. In the event of a major leak, Phyn can connect homeowners to a local plumber in minutes. Monitor water usage and save: Homeowners can track and view water consumption to get ahead of water costs and see how their home compares to others. Over time, Phyn learns a home's system and shares water usage down to each fixture.

Homeowners can track and view water consumption to get ahead of water costs and see how their home compares to others. Over time, Phyn learns a home's system and shares water usage down to each fixture. Freeze warnings: Phyn's patented pressure-sensing sees ice crystals forming in pipes before they have a chance to freeze and burst, allowing for precious time to take action and avoid damage.

Phyn's patented pressure-sensing sees ice crystals forming in pipes they have a chance to freeze and burst, allowing for precious time to take action and avoid damage. Diagnostic Plumbing Checks: Turn off water at the main, run Phyn's Plumbing Check feature and in minutes homeowners can detect a range of hidden flaws like poor seals and pinhole leaks in a home's water system. Proactively finding and fixing little leaks like these can save up to 10% on water bills while preventing larger issues down the road.

Turn off water at the main, run Phyn's Plumbing Check feature and in minutes homeowners can detect a range of hidden flaws like poor seals and pinhole leaks in a home's water system. Proactively finding and fixing little leaks like these can save up to 10% on water bills while preventing larger issues down the road. Smart home integrations: Phyn works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And with IFTTT, users can have Phyn trigger actions with other smart home devices.

Availability

The Phyn Smart Water Assistant is $299 with no additional subscription and is available for pre-purchase today on BestBuy.com , Phyn.com and Belkin.com . The product will be available in the U.S. starting late September 2019 in Best Buy stores. The Phyn Smart Water Assistant joins the Phyn Plus Smart Water Assistant + Shutoff in the company's suite of smart water products that leverage AI and machine learning to help solve real challenges facing water supply.

About Phyn

Phyn is the leading intelligent water brand, bringing solutions to market that help people protect their homes, conserve water and save money. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, Phyn is poised to change the way consumers interact with water and help solve the major challenges threatening the world's supply of clean, healthy water. Phyn has been widely recognized for its innovation, including honors from the Red Dot Awards, SXSW Innovation Awards, Core 77 Design Awards, IoT World Awards, CES Innovation Awards and GreenBuilder's Sustainability Awards among others. Phyn is backed by Belkin International, a global leader in consumer technology, Networking, Smart Home and Smart City, and Uponor, a leading provider of plumbing for residential and commercial spaces worldwide with North American headquarters located in Apple Valley, Minn. The parent company Uponor Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, Finland. Phyn is headquartered in Torrance, Calif. To learn more, visit www.phyn.com .

