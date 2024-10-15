Introducing the Puffco Pivot, a New Portable and Pocket-Sized Cannabis Consumption Device

Puffco's Advanced Cannabis Tech Takes the Hash Experience to New Heights With the Approachable, Discreet, Go-Anywhere Pivot

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cannabis consumption tech brand Puffco today announces the debut of the Puffco Pivot, a new portable dabbing device. After selling millions of its innovative products in over 30 countries throughout 10+ years of operation, the brand continues its mission of normalizing hash for the people—and now, the same experience and quality you expect with other Puffco devices can be found in the portable, discreet Pivot.

"It has always been a goal of ours at Puffco to normalize concentrates in a way that removes the fear that new consumers may have," said Roger Volodarsky, CEO and Founder of Puffco. "I can confidently say that our devices have led to an increased curiosity around dabs, allowing new consumers an avenue to explore new forms of cannabis consumption in a user-friendly way. The Pivot will only expand on that."

Since Puffco's inception in 2013 the brand continues to bring both cannabis novices and established connoisseurs methods of consumption that fit their specific needs. With the Pivot, Puffco's patented 3D Chamber reaches its smallest form factor to date—a key feature in increasing the vaporizing surface area. Additionally, Pivot's integrated air path and flow filter ensures maximum vapor production, allowing for the best hash experience on-the-go. As part of the Pivot ecosystem, the Pivot Glass Adapter ($60 MSRP), an attachment that allows for the Pivot to be connected to a glass rig, and Pivot 3D Chamber 2-Pack ($60 MSRP), extra quick-release 3D Chambers that can be preloaded to ensure you're always ready.

Also launching today is the Puffco Travel Case ($50 MSRP), an aluminum case with a soft silicone interior that keeps everything you need organized. It has space to hold up to 3 jars, cotton swabs, a Hot Knife and the Pivot, as well as a covered section for trash.

Available for Puffco SMS subscribers today, Oct 15th, and to the general public on October 17th, the Pivot's mobility and power complements Puffco's portfolio of world-class products. Pivot (MSRP $130) will be available in Onyx and Slate colorways.

About Puffco

Puffco has distinguished itself as the leading maker of innovative, consumption devices for cannabis concentrates. Founded in 2013, the award-winning company has grown its team to more than 130 people with an emphasis on industry-leading non-traditional approaches to product development. Today, Puffco boasts an attractive, intuitive and sophisticated line of products, ranging from the iconic Puffco Peak to the Proxy modular vaporizer pipe to the Plus portable concentrate pen and the discreet Cupsy bubbler. Praised for its ever-evolving selection of collectible and functional accessories, Puffco blends form and functionality to provide an unparalleled, seamless cannabis experience. Puffco's mission is to make the magic of concentrates more accessible and less stigmatized while celebrating all the nuances of the cannabis plant. Learn more at puffco.com .

