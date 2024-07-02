Introducing The Queen Beauty Network (QBN): A Breakthrough in Beauty, Fashion, and Pageantry TV

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Queen Beauty Network (QBN) is set to revolutionize the streaming landscape with its highly anticipated launch. Positioned as the premier destination for 24/7 immersive content dedicated to beauty, fashion, and pageantry, QBN promises to captivate audiences with its unparalleled array of programming.

From exclusive behind-the-scenes access to top fashion shows and trend-setting runway moments to in-depth coverage of international pageants and insightful beauty tutorials, QBN offers a comprehensive view into the world of glamour and style.

"QBN is more than just a network; it's a celebration of beauty in all its forms," said Holly Lynch, CEO of QBN. Whether you're passionate about haute couture, intrigued by the latest makeup trends, or inspired by the dedication of pageant contestants, QBN is designed to entertain, educate, and empower. Unlike generalist streaming networks, we're here to meet the specific and unmet demand of global fans and aficionados seeking online or mobile access to all their favorite beauty, fashion and pageant programming and content."

QBN will debut a slate of original programming designed to appeal to a diverse audience demographic. Highlights include "Limitless," a documentary about the evolution of the Miss Universe Organization and "Glam My Mom," a reality series where beauty queens treat their oft-overlooked mothers to beauty. Sneak peeks of Miami Swim Week and full live coverage with exclusive outtakes of Big 5 global pageant Miss & Mister Supranational will be hosted on QBN right after launch.

In addition to its original content, QBN will feature live broadcasts of major fashion events and exclusive interviews with industry luminaries, providing viewers with unparalleled access to the inner workings of the beauty and fashion industries.

For more information about The Queen Beauty Network and to explore its upcoming programming schedule, please visit QueenBeauty.TV. Join us as we embark on an exciting journey to redefine beauty, fashion, and pageantry programming.

About The Queen Beauty Network (QBN): The Queen Beauty Network (QBN) is a pioneering streaming TV network dedicated to 24/7 always-on beauty, fashion, and pageant content. Headquartered in New York, QBN offers a diverse range of programming designed to entertain, educate, and inspire audiences globally.

