Introducing "The Reflexions Collection of Designer Mirrors" by Multidisciplinary Artist Ted VanCleave

Ted VanCleave Studio

16 Nov, 2023, 08:48 ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Ted VanCleave is proud to announce the launch of his new and compelling designer mirror series, the Reflexions Collection. VanCleave's new series is a fusion of fluid and organic shapes bathed in bold and metallic colors. The medium is leather as it's never been experienced before. Each piece is a meditation in form and every angle is a different story. The flow, the folds, the peaks and valleys plus bold metallic finishes make them endlessly interesting, adding new energy to any space. VanCleave's new Reflexions Collection of collectible designer mirrors is created by framing custom cut and color mirrors with his Amoeba sculptures. The result is a stunning and unique three-dimensional frame in a variety of both frame and mirror colors.

Reflexions Collection Designer Mirror by Ted VanCleave Gold on Gold
Reflexions Collection Designer Mirror by Ted VanCleave Gold on Gold
Reflexions Collection Designer Mirror by Ted VanCleave Metallic Brown on Brown
Reflexions Collection Designer Mirror by Ted VanCleave Metallic Brown on Brown

Ted VanCleave, whose career spans more than three decades, brings a wealth of experience and a profound artistic sensibility to his work. He commented on his new collection, saying, "The Reflexions Collection is the culmination of a lifetime of creative expression. Mirrors are not just utilitarian; they are canvases of reflection and imagination. I've sought to infuse every piece with a sense of wonder and beauty."

About Ted VanCleave:

Multidisciplinary artist Ted VanCleave has been creating his unique visions for more than forty years while living in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami before making Saint Petersburg his home in 2017. Artworks by VanCleave can be found in collections in the USA and internationally and have been acquired by the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation as part of their permanent collection. His work was exhibited at the Dali Museum in 2018. He's also exhibited widely during Art Basel in Miami including Art Miami, Art Miami Context and Aqua Art Miami. His work was exhibited in four major fairs simultaneously via four top international galleries. His interviews on CNN among others have received a worldwide audience.

For more information about Ted VanCleave, his "Reflexions Collection," and his remarkable body of work, please visit tedvancleave.com or contact [email protected].

Photo images for editorial use may be downloaded at https://www.tedvancleave.com

For press inquiries, please contact:
Bailey Gumienny
[email protected]
941.685.3459

Contact:
Ted VanCleave
TedVanCleave.com
323.377.4879
[email protected]
828 22nd Ave N. St Petersburg, FL 33704

