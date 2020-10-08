Introducing the Rugged AC UPS Series, a New Line of Reliable Uninterruptible Power Supplies From Newmar Power

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmar Power, a Mission Critical Electronics company and a leading manufacturer of power electronic solutions for public safety and telecom, today announced a product expansion to new markets with the launch of its uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) called Rugged AC UPS series. Specifically engineered for telecom, public safety, and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)/traffic, the Rugged AC UPS is a dependable solution for all outdoor, network or industrial applications where loss of power is unacceptable or carries a high cost.

The Rugged AC UPS Series provides critical equipment a secure source of clean AC power during utility grid failures and brownouts. A line-interactive UPS, the series features wide range Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) allowing the UPS to stay in normal operation without transferring to back-up mode during temporary voltage irregularities, preserving and extending battery life cycle.

As more critical electronic devices and systems are deployed in outdoor and extreme environments, the need for reliable battery backup power is growing significantly. The Rugged AC UPS can operate in temperature conditions ranging from -40° C to 80° C and is suitable for outdoor applications such as traffic lights, digital signage, and e-tolling systems. Newmar Power's new battery backup solution features a wide AC input voltage range of 88–152V AC and a wide range Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) which allows the UPS to stay in normal operation without transferring to back-up mode during temporary voltage irregularities. The Rugged AC UPS's built-in temperature-compensated battery charger helps to maximize battery life. Certified to UL 1778/CSA 107.3 and FCC Class A emissions, the Rugged AC UPS is a reliable solution that ensures critical equipment is protected and running, even when power is abnormal or unavailable.

"Newmar Power is already a trusted name in the telecom and public safety space, so we are very excited to enter new segments of the transportation sector including ITS/traffic," says Richard Gaudet, President of Network and Industrial Power business at Mission Critical Electronics, the parent company of Newmar Power. "We are eager to apply our decades of earned experience and knowledge to similar industries, which is evidenced by our latest solution, the Rugged AC UPS."

To download the datasheet and other technical documents, visit https://www.poweringthenetwork.com/rugged-ac-ups-series/.

About Newmar Power

Newmar Power has been a leading manufacturer of electronic power products for over 50 years. Offering an extensive line of DC Power Products with an earned reputation of high reliability and quality, Newmar powers essential equipment in industries such as marine, telecommunications, network, land mobile, and automation IOT industries. Supplying specialized DC power components with various power and mounting configurations such as Battery Chargers, Hot Swap DC Rectifiers, Power Enclosures, DC Power Distribution, DC Power Systems, Power Monitoring, DC UPS, and DIN Rail DC Power, Newmar is the expert in engineering electronic power products and solutions. www.newmarpower.com

About Mission Critical Electronics (MCE)

Headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, MCE provides specialized products for critical systems in a wide variety of applications operating under the leading brands: Newmar Power, ASEA Power Systems, Kussmaul Electronics, Power Products, Purkeys, Xantrex, and American Battery Charging. These brands have been built on the strength of their team and their ability to connect with customers. MCE takes great pride in translating its customers' needs into the highest-quality products and solutions available in the markets it serves. MCE delivers those products and solutions with an unmatched level of responsiveness. www.mission-critical-electronics.com

