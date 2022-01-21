Introducing the Save® Wealth card, the world's first high yield credit card that provides market returns instead of points or cash back

The Save Wealth Premium credit card is expected to have the highest return potential of any premium card available with an average return of 6% annually 1 on all purchases with no caps, category restrictions, or minimums. The card returns aren't guaranteed, and the customer may receive more or less than the average returns depending on market performance. The Premium Wealth card has an annual fee of $750 and will also provide access to typical premium card benefits including increased investments and yield potential for purchases done with Save preferred brands Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Amazon, Wholefoods, SoulCycle, and Peloton.

The Wealth card will match customers' spending with investments in personalized portfolios which are expected to include globally diversified allocations, sustainable investments, and alternative assets with managed crypto exposure. Customers keep all the returns of the investments (minus the Save Wealth management fee of 0.79%), with a minimum return of 0%. Early adopters of the card will receive $10,000 in equivalent investments2 for signing up to receive the card. Existing customers can receive $5,000 in equivalent portfolio investments3 for referring others to the Wealth card. Both receive the returns of any such investments after one year.

"We are very pleased to partner with Visa on the rollout of the first Save Wealth credit cards," said Michael Nelskyla, Founder and CEO of Save. "The Wealth card is designed for consumers who are looking for the potential of better economic value from their credit card in a low-interest rate environment, and with high inflation."

"At Save, we believe the benefits of market returns should be expanded beyond traditional investment vehicles," said Adam Watts, President and COO of Save.

"I'm excited Visa will be a partner for Save in this upcoming card launch," said Patrick Williams, Head of North American Digital Partnerships at Visa. "With the Wealth card, Save is offering more options for consumers to maximize their spending power."

The card also comes with access to Save's enhanced FDIC-insured cash management tools including a Premium Market Savings account and a high yield checking account, which currently pays 0.50% interest on cash deposited. Neither account has any deposit limits outside of the $250,000 maximum for eligibility for FDIC insurance provided by Save's bank partners.5

Save partners with Visa as the payment network for the Wealth credit card and Apex Clearing Corporation, Member FINRA/SIPC provides brokerage and clearing services for the securities traded with Save. In addition, Save is partnering with Solid as the FinTech platform provider for Save's banking and cards infrastructure. Save serves as a fiduciary advisor to manage customers' investments on their behalf. Save investment advisory fee only applies if the customer's matching investments earn a yield of at least that amount.

About Save Advisers

Save Advisers LLC ("Save®") is an SEC-registered investment advisor that intends to bring sophisticated investments to everyday people who want higher returns on their cash without the higher risks of the stock market. Save was created by a team of financial industry veterans and technologists with experience at such well-respected financial firms and organizations as Goldman Sachs, UBS, and NASA. Learn more at joinsave.com . Follow and connect with Save on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Solid

Solid is a modern FinTech Platform that offers banking, payments, cards, and compliance as a service. Solid's mission is to enable every software company to become a FinTech company. Solid is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, and has assembled a global team, with deep industry experience in launching and scaling FinTech products. Solid is backed by Headline, Base10, Grishin Robotics, Techstars and Abstract Ventures. www.solidfi.com

1 Average annual returns are based on hypothetical back-tested performance of the Save Moderate Portfolio from 2006 to present and are net of fees. To achieve the return on the Save Wealth Card, Save purchases a strategy-linked security whose investment value is equal to two times the dollar spent. Hypothetical back-tested performance is no guarantee of future performance and actual results will vary. Returns are subject to change daily. Minimum return will always be at least 0%. All return figures shown are for informational purposes only and are not actual customer returns. For more detailed information please see Hypothetical Back-testing.

2 As a bonus to signup, Save will buy a strategy-linked security whose investment value is equivalent to $10,000.

3 For each successful referral , Save buys a strategy-linked security for each party whose investment value is equivalent to $5,000.

4 To obtain FDIC-insurance coverage on your behalf, Save Advisers partners with various FDIC-insured member banks. The funds you provide will be deposited into accounts at one or more FDIC-insured partner banks. FDIC insurance coverage is limited to not more than $250,000 per qualified customer account per bank. Actual deposit insurance coverage may be lower if you have other funds deposited at the partner bank. You are responsible for determining the amount deposited in each account at the partner banks, and for monitoring the total amount of your deposits at each partner bank, to determine the extent of available FDIC insurance coverage in accordance with FDIC rules. Learn more at: https://www.fdic.gov/deposit/deposits . Only the funds you provide will be deposited with the partner banks and will be eligible for FDIC insurance. Market returns are held in your Save Apex Clearing account and are not FDIC-insured, are not bank-guaranteed, and may lose value. Maximum balance and transfer limits apply. Neither Save Advisers, nor its affiliates, is a bank. Apex Clearing Corporation is a member of Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC"), formed by Congress to protect "customers" of broker-dealers and to promote public confidence in the U.S. securities markets. Customers of a SIPC Member that fails financially are afforded certain benefits under the Securities Investor Protection Act ("SIPA"). These benefits are relevant only if the broker-dealer that "carries" a customer's account fails and is liquidated under SIPA. At Apex, your investments are protected by SIPC up to a maximum of $500,000 total, including $250,000 in cash balances. Coverage limitations apply. To learn more about SIPC coverage, visit the SIPC website at www.sipc.org.

