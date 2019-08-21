Introducing the Screaming Meanie Forte: The Loudest Alarm Clock on the Market

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Screaming Meanie, one of the world leaders in alarm clock manufacturing, announces their next big innovation: Forte. Having sold over 2 million clocks in their short history, Forte is set to drastically change how modern alarm clocks are perceived—and the 100 dB alarm is just one of its many features.

Front view of forte True 9 inch screen

For a quarter of a century, the team at Screaming Meanie have been chipping away at creating the definitive modern day alarm clock, one product at a time. Forte is their latest—and greatest—invention. This ear-splitting alarm clock, stuffed with all the modern day features people expect (such as layout customization, sleek reminder icons, and a friendly user interface), wakes you not with a whimper but a bang—and it's here to replace your phone.

"The Forte is for everyone," said Alex Liu, the CEO of Screaming Meanie. "Our goal was to make it not only the loudest, but the most accessible alarm clock you have ever used. And that means bigger buttons, a bigger screen, and bigger speakers—quite simply the exact opposite of what's happening with smartphones currently, which we're seeing shrink by the day."

Studies show that anxiety about oversleeping is one of the main reasons why people fail to get a good night's rest. The Forte eliminates those anxieties by stripping the complicated and convoluted features that plague most modern day smartphones and dedicating itself to being there when you need it most, ensuring you never miss an appointment again.

The Forte is available for preorder on Kickstarter now for early birds at $60 https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/screamingmeanieforte/forte-the-smartest-and-loudest-alarm-clock and is expected to release in January 2020.

