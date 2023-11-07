INTRODUCING THE SENDCONTACT APP: A NEW, REVOLUTIONARY WAY TO CONNECT

News provided by

SendContact

07 Nov, 2023, 15:00 ET

SAN DIMAS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new mobile app called SendContact offers a revolutionary new way to connect. Powered by Bluetooth and perfect for business-to-business networking, SendContact takes the exchanging business cards to a new level. Designed for iPhone's iOS, the SendContact app is available for free download via the Apple App Store. Powered by Bluetooth, SendContact does much more than forward contact information. Users can easily share catalogs, sell products, schedule meetings and much more.

MANAGING BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY

Bluetooth technology can  be chaotic to use. With a long list of nearby devices, it can be difficult to find the person you want to connect with. Sent Contact's patented technology effectively manages the chaos of Bluetooth scanning, facilitating instant contact and content exchange. SendContact does this by measuring the signal strength of nearby devices, ensuring the closest one appears at the top of the Bluetooth list.

Whether at a trade show, a business meeting or an event, the SendContact app saves time, especially in crowded rooms or gatherings. It also gives users the ability to immediately share vital information with the people right in front of you. Users don't have to mail printed catalogs, press kits or bulky product manuals. They can be shared immediately with ease, efficiency and cost savings.

The app was developed by California inventor, Chi Huynh and computer specialist Jimmy Albert. "As a businessman, I know how difficult it can be to organize the business cards you acquire at trade shows," says Huynh. "Jimmy and I developed a solution and patented it." The SendContact app was filed under the Bluetooth patent in 2015 and granted in 2019, with the title, "Real-time monitoring of users within a predetermined range and selective receipt of virtual cards." It was awarded patent number US10,387,004B2. Read more here.

A VITAL BUSINESS TOOL

With the immediacy of a business card exchange, SendContact can share large catalogs, video presentations and online stores with minimal effort. Three essential SendContact tools include a place to upload photos and catalogs (like Instagram); a video channel (like YouTube); and a built-in mini online shop that offers a payment process that's simple and easy to use.

SendContact is a division of Galatea Technologies LLC. For more information about SendContact, go to www.sendcontact.com.

SOURCE SendContact

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.