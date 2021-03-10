Introducing the Shatter Summit: Celebrating Women Who Fearlessly Shattered Glass Ceilings Throughout Corporate and Tech Leadership

Collins, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and former Appointee in the second Obama Administration to the National Women's Business Council, founded the Shatter Fund to invest in technology companies led by female entrepreneurs. "Technology is the greatest equalizer of the 21st century, but without women and girls, there is no equality. Investing in the emerging market of women is the greatest returns-driven opportunity, and on top of that, it's the right thing to do. But, representation matters and women and girls can't be what they can't see. The Shatter Summit's mission is to highlight inspirational women who are succeeding in business and blazing trails to create more diversity in leadership. There is a direct link between diversity and innovation which leads to greater returns. The Shatter Summit recognizes that by opening doors for today's women leaders and the next generation. We're just getting started."

The Shatter Summit celebrates these high-powered women, through thought-provoking discussions about how their influence will shape the economy for years to come.

Stefanie Lingle Beasley , the co-founder of the Silicon Valley Women's Leadership Initiative and Beasley & McCusker Communications, is proud to partner with the Shatter Fund to spotlight the achievements of women. "The mission of the Silicon Valley Women's Leadership Initiative is to amplify the voices of women leaders through strategic communications, events, and content," Beasley said. "My business partner Carolyn Miller McCusker and I started the Initiative to rally behind women leaders, with a focus in the technology sector. We provide support and resources to accelerate their achievements in the Bay Area and beyond."

Communities, private companies, and global policymakers all share a responsibility for achieving gender equality. Events like the Shatter Summit celebrate our progress toward fulfilling this responsibility and spotlight the changes that still need to be made to achieve real equality.

The New Shatter Foundation

As further proof of her commitment to investing and paving the way for women and girl's advancement, Collins also announced today that she is drawing on her experience and network to form the Shatter Foundation with the key backing of Founding Sponsor, Franklin Templeton, and in partnership with Collins's alma mater the University of Maryland, College Park. The Foundation will benefit underserved girls by providing them educational tools, grants, and mentorship to think, create and confidently innovate. The Shatter Foundation's educational programming kicks off in summer 2021.

"Franklin Templeton shares the belief that driving a fair and inclusive economy requires investing in women founders and providing them with the capital they need to grow their businesses – especially in those critical early stages," said Jenny Johnson, President, and CEO of Franklin Templeton . "Building upon our commitment to provide that financial backing to female entrepreneurs in the Shatter Fund I, L.P., we are thrilled to apply additional resources to this new initiative to invest in the girls today who will become the business leaders of tomorrow. I'm personally excited to work alongside Shatter Foundation to have a direct hand in bringing more girls into innovation and entrepreneurship."

Today's Shatter Summit brings together a diverse group of influential women. Join us to hear from the following speakers (in order of appearance):

Event Details:

What: 3 Hour Live Virtual Conference, Reservation only

When: March 10, 2021 at 12 PM (PST)/ 3 PM (ET)

Presented by: Shelly Kapoor Collins, Founder of the Shatter Fund in partnership with Silicon Valley Women's Leadership Initiative

Format: A Combination of Fireside Chats + Panels

Event Topics:

Welcome: Why 2021 is The Year of The Woman, host Shelly Kapoor Collins

TAKING CHARGE + INVESTING IN WOMEN: Overcoming Roadblocks

WOMEN IN TECH: Startup to Exit -- IPO or Sale?

THE POWER OF BEING RELENTLESS: Overcoming Doubts + Doubters

WOMEN WHO SHATTER: Closing the Massive Gender Funding Gap

FEMALE FOUNDERS: Born to Disrupt

SEIZING THE MOMENT: Opportunities + Challenges for Black Women Entrepreneurs

PLAYING TO WIN: Women Who Shattered the Pro Sports Ceiling

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Fearlessly Innovating on the Ag-Tech Frontier

Please join us for our next event, the "Shatter Summit United Nations Edition" on September 15, 2021.

Related Links: Shatter Fund & Shatter Foundation , the Silicon Valley Women's Leadership Initiative

