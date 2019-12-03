Introducing the "Snugababe Swaddle" by Norani Baby: Say Goodbye to Sleepless Nights

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norani, Inc. founded by Nora Mansour and Ani Yemenidjian of @modamobofficial, announced the launch of their patent-pending baby swaddle, The Snugababe. Moms and entrepreneurs Mansour and Yemenidjian could not find a simple, suitable, and safe swaddle for their newborns, so they designed one. Swaddling is the practice of wrapping infants so that movement of their limbs is restricted; when done properly, swaddling can help infants sleep better and longer. Traditional swaddling wraps can be difficult to use correctly and can easily become loose, increasing the risk of suffocation or SIDS. Norani created a swaddle that is easy to use and helps prevent babies from breaking free. "After working on the design for over two years, we're thrilled to finally share 'The Snugababe' with the world," said co-founders Mansour and Yemenidjian. "Our innovative design features unique arm holes and velcro to keep your baby cozy and snug all night long," added Yemenidjian. "We created the product for our own children, so we're sure parents everywhere will love it too," said Mansour. "We wanted to create a swaddle that functions just as well as a traditional wrap, but keeps your baby securely swaddled all night long," said Yemenidjian, adding, "when your baby sleeps better, you sleep better."

What makes the Snugababe Swaddle different:

Babies arms are inserted into specialty designed armholes and tightly swaddled. A velcro attachment helps keep them tightly wrapped, reminding them of the comfort they felt when they were inside their mother's womb, which in turn helps them sleep longer. Their legs remain in the correct position to help ensure healthy hip development. Always place your swaddled baby on their backs to sleep. Made from 100% GOTS organic cotton.

Availability:

The Snugababe became available on November 1, 2019 for $30.99 at www.norani.com and selected baby boutiques. Boutique locations can be found at Norani.com and on Instagram & Facebook: @noranibaby.

About Norani, Inc.:

Norani is a women owned and operated company. It was created by two working mothers, Nora Mansour & Ani Yemenidjian, who had previously co-founded a successful digital media company. During their 10 years as business partners, Mansour and Yemenidjian managed day-to-day operations for editorial and video production, HR, and oversaw a staff of over 50. They are also the founders of the popular YouTube beauty and Parenting channel, Modamob, which has over 48 million lifetime views.

