Introducing the Solana Mobile Stack for OEM Partners and Hardware Manufacturers

Solana Mobile to demo Solana Mobile Stack for hardware manufacturers at MWC 2026 after hitting 200,000 sales mark

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026

The Solana Mobile Stack is a turnkey integration that connects Android devices to the $1.5 trillion annual economy running on Solana — intended to give OEMs hardware-level differentiation in a commoditized market and a path to recurring revenue beyond the initial device sale. It's modular and opt-in, meaning it is designed not to affect payments certification, Google Mobile Services, or security approvals on Android devices.

Solana Mobile built this technology for their flagship phones first. After shipping over 200,000 devices across Saga and Seeker — and watching users generate over $5B in onchain transaction volume — the stack is ready for partners who want to offer the same capability at scale.

Why this matters now

580 million people globally hold digital assets. They save in stablecoins, send remittances, trade, and pay — generating over $1 trillion in monthly transaction volume. Mobile fintechs are the primary access point, especially in emerging markets where $1.68 trillion in mobile money transactions were processed in 2024 alone according to GSMA.

A new kind of fintech is emerging alongside this activity. Stablecoin transaction volume on blockchains reached $27.6 trillion in 2024, surpassing the combined volumes of Visa and Mastercard. Unlike the previous wave — where financial services lived inside apps controlled by a handful of companies — digital assets can be held directly on the device through self-custody. The same secure element technology that enables tap-to-pay can now secure a user's financial assets. This is an advantage that pure software wallets cannot replicate, and it means OEMs are uniquely positioned to enable customers to become their own banks and participate in the economics of their customers' financial lives for the first time.

Today, third-party apps and exchanges capture nearly all of that value. The Solana Mobile Stack aims to change that.

What's in the Solana Mobile Stack

SMS is a set of modular components, already production-validated on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets on Seeker, Solana Mobile's flagship device. Together, they will turn mobile devices into a complete financial platform, enabling users to:

Hold assets. Seed Vault is intended to integrate with your existing TEE and secure element so users can hold stablecoins and digital assets simply and securely on the hardware. No custodian, no seed phrase complexity — just biometric auth transactions that feel like tap-to-pay.

Move assets. Seeker Wallet is a consumer experience that brings device-level custody to life. Seeker Wallet is designed to enable users to receive, send, buy, and sell digital assets — all protected by the Seed Vault.

Users can send money instantly — peer-to-peer or across borders, at near-zero cost. Institutions like Visa, Stripe, Western Union, PayPal and thousands of independent developers are already building on top of Solana, the financial infrastructure your users would connect to out of the box.

Earn. Within Seeker Wallet, digital assets holdings can generate yield in one tap. Users can stake, trade, and access a set of curated apps through the Solana dApp Store. Users may earn on their holdings. Hardware manufacturers integrating the stack can potentially earn on every transaction through revenue sharing.

Grow together. The SKR token is intended to align OEM, developer, and user interests around shared platform growth. Over 75,000 users claimed SKR at launch, with 46% staking — a retention mechanism baked into the stack aimed at keeping users engaged long after unboxing.

The stack was developed to be deployed by region, SKU, or product line with no platform fragmentation risk.

Tested at scale: 200,000 devices, $5B+ in volume

SMS is production-validated with 6+ months of real-world data from Seeker, Solana Mobile's flagship device:

Active users and strong economics : 85K+ weekly active wallets and $5B+ in onchain volume

: 85K+ weekly active wallets and $5B+ in onchain volume Growing ecosystem : 500+ published apps, thousands of active developers building on Solana

: 500+ published apps, thousands of active developers building on Global reach: Shipped to 50 countries, with sales led by the US, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea

What this unlocks for OEMs

The business case is straightforward. Hardware manufacturers are increasingly turning to platform plays to generate additional recurring revenue beyond the initial device sale. SMS was built to offer OEMs:

Phone sales and recurring revenue. Transaction fees, staking commissions, and ecosystem participation that grow as the installed base scales.

Real differentiation. A device with native, hardware-secured financial capabilities for digital assets is categorically different from one that just runs apps.

A ready ecosystem. OEMs don't need to build a platform from scratch. SMS comes with 500+ apps, 4,000+ active developers building on Solana, and 50–150 million monthly active addresses on the Solana blockchain. With SMS, it's expected that OEMs will grow as the Solana ecosystem grows.

SMS integration details and how to work with Solana Mobile

MediaTek, the leading smartphone SoC vendor globally by shipment volume, has opened their development platform to Solana Mobile, ensuring SMS is production-ready on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. SMS also supports Qualcomm chipsets. SMS has GlobalPlatform-compliant TEE support, including a partnership with Trustonic to integrate their Kinibi TEE architecture. The integration is modular and opt-in — OEMs should be able to move from evaluation to deployment without rebuilding their stack or jeopardizing existing certifications.

The stack is modular — built to allow OEMs to configure the wallet experience, curate available apps, and tailor onboarding by market, working closely with the Solana Mobile team to accelerate time to market. Product emphasis varies by region: stablecoins and yield for emerging markets like India, Brazil, and Mexico; secure self-custody and portfolio optimization in developed Asia; stablecoin yield and bank connectivity in Europe. SMS is designed to accommodate all of them.

Solana Mobile is meeting with OEM partners throughout MWC 2026 in Barcelona. If you're a hardware manufacturer interested in exploring SMS integration, contact us at sms@solana.com to arrange a meeting.

About Solana Mobile

Solana Mobile Inc. shipped the Saga in 2023 and the Seeker in 2025, establishing the first production-validated mobile platform for hardware-secured digital asset management. With over 200,000 devices in the market and $5B+ in proven transaction volume, we're now focused on scaling the platform through OEM partnerships worldwide.

Media Contact: press@solana.com

More information: solanamobile.com/sms

SOURCE Solana Mobile