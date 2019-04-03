Introducing The Solgaard LIFEPACK SOLAR 2.0

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travel goods company, Solgaard, unveils its latest sustainable innovation; the LIFEPACK SOLAR 2.0. The next generation Solgaard solar powered and anti-theft backpack launches today, April 3, 2019, on www.solgaard.co.

Offering security, functionality and practicality, the newly re-engineered Solgaard LIFEPACK SOLAR 2.0 is perfect for commuters and travelers alike. The launch comes three years of further trial, testing and technical insight following the launch of its predecessor, the original Solgaard LIFEPACK 1.0, which debuted on Kickstarter in 2016 raising over $1.2 million.

The new LIFEPACK SOLAR 2.0 is designed for flawless integration with the second series of Solgaard Solarbanks. Engineered to fit inside Solgaard backpacks and luggage accessories allowing for seamless operation and ease of use, the Solgaard Solarbank is now available in two variants:

SOLARBANK : A premium power bank with an integrated solar panel, which can be charged via USB or Solar, storing up to five phone charges. The SOLARBANK features two USB Ports, a Micro USB, and a USB-C port allowing for charging of MacBooks and other laptops that support USB-C.

: A premium power bank with an integrated solar panel, which can be charged via USB or Solar, storing up to five phone charges. The SOLARBANK features two USB Ports, a Micro USB, and a USB-C port allowing for charging of MacBooks and other laptops that support USB-C. SOLARBANK BOOMBOX: The latest upgraded 3-in-1 device featuring Bluetooth speakers, a power bank, and solar unit - storing up to five phone charges while allowing for 96 hours of bass-filled music playback when full. The SOLARBANK BOOMBOX includes two USB ports and a Micro USB port to fully charge the unit from the wall.

Fully loaded with over twelve standout tech driven features, the LIFEPACK SOLAR 2.0 includes an upgraded anti-theft lock allowing the backpack to be secured to any fixed object while also locking it shut, a suitcase mounting strap, four hidden zipper pockets for passports and credit cards, drop-proof laptop storage, a removable window cover designed to clip in to the front power bank window when a Solarbank is not in use, and a 'workzone' and 'lifezone' interior compartment layout allowing for optimal organization.

Echoing the company's mission to make great products that are good for the customer and good for the planet, the new LIFEPACK SOLAR 2.0 features a sustainable interior lining constructed from recycled plastic bottles. Furthermore, Solgaard pulls 5 lbs. of ocean bound plastic for each item sold.

"Having shipped over tens of thousands of the original LIFEPACK direct to consumers in over 60 countries and engaging in close communication with our customers, we were able to further improve on an already great product by identifying its most important features. With our first three years of business behind us, we are proud to bring the upgraded version of our original design - the LIFEPACK SOLAR 2.0 - to market," said Adrian Solgaard, Founder and CEO of Solgaard.

Available in two color variations (Stealth Black and Charcoal), the Solgaard LIFEPACK SOLAR 2.0 launches April 3, 2019 on www.solgaard.co. Pricing ranges from $165 (with SOLARBANK included) to $195 (with SOLARBANK BOOMBOX included).

ABOUT SOLGAARD:

A design driven, sustainable luxury brand always ready for adventure - Solgaard enhances life on-the-go with premium gear for global citizens, while making a positive impact on the planet. A leader in the use of recycled ocean plastics in their products, founded in 2016 by Canadian-Norwegian entrepreneur, Adrian Solgaard, the brand pulls 5lbs of ocean bound plastic for each item sold. Solgaard is headquartered in New York City. Learn more: www.solgaard.co.

MEDIA CONTACT

Emma Garner

SOLGAARD DESIGN

emma@solgaard.co

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-solgaard-lifepack-solar-2-0--300823712.html

SOURCE Solgaard

Related Links

http://www.solgaard.co

