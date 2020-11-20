Introducing the Southeast Hemp Association

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on the growth of collaborative opportunities across the Southeast region's hemp industry, the former North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association has transitioned into the Southeast Hemp Association (SEHA). With 650 current members from seven different states, the SEHA will work to build the supply chain across the bioregion for the industry and promote best practices and standards for all facets of hemp, from plant to process to product.

Southeast Hemp Association

The SEHA currently represents growers, processors, retailers, and ancillary service providers and plans to coordinate with existing hemp trade organizations to ensure consistency in messaging and goals. Executive Director Blake Butler added, "State borders should not define us when it comes to this multi-use agricultural commodity. Our goal is to establish a better network of communication to address all the upcoming state and federal challenges in our industry."

New Board members recently installed for the SEHA include Rebecca Hobden (CEO, ECC Test Lab), Shawn Hatley (Co-Founder Aggrist/Growershemp), Susan Crews (CEO, Huntsboro Hemp Company), Chip Miller (Partner, Abundant Labs), and Paul Thomas (CEO, Broadway Hemp).

Board Chair Marty Clemons and member Warren Williams will continue to serve out their Board terms.

Mark Gignac, Executive Director of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Virginia, and founding voting member of the SEHA said, "The North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association has served as an invaluable resource for our organization to connect with other like-minded stakeholders and help advance the emerging industrial hemp industry. As it transitions to the Southeast Hemp Association and promotes wider spread collaboration, I feel the benefits and impact will only continue to grow."

The SEHA recognizes its Founding Voting Members in the included attachment. Additional information on the association and benefits of membership are available at www.sehemp.org.

