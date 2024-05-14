Introducing the SpaceMouse® Wireless - Bluetooth Edition: Effortless 3D Navigation Anywhere, Anytime

"We're thrilled to introduce the much anticipated SpaceMouse Wireless Bluetooth Edition, continuing to improve the design experience of our users, while offering them more freedom to choose how and where they want to use their device," said Antonio Pascucci, CEO at 3Dconnexion.

NORWALK, Conn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Dconnexion, pioneering manufacturer of specialized input devices for 3D designers and CAD engineers, is excited to announce the availability of the new SpaceMouse Wireless – Bluetooth Edition. Designed for professionals and enthusiasts alike, the SpaceMouse revolutionizes the way users navigate, sculpt, and design in 3D applications.

The SpaceMouse Wireless Bluetooth Edition builds upon the success of its predecessor, offering unparalleled control and precision in 3D modelling, with expanded connectivity options. Engineers, architects, and 3D creators will be able to elevate their workflows, refining intricate models, exploring creative solutions, and crafting immersive presentations with ease.

What sets the SpaceMouse Wireless Bluetooth Edition apart from its predecessor is its seamless connectivity. With the addition of Bluetooth technology, users can now experience more freedom, effortlessly navigating their designs without being tied to a desk. Whether in a meeting room, at a workstation, or on the move, the SpaceMouse Wireless Bluetooth Edition provides seamless control in the palm of its user's hand.

"We're thrilled to introduce the much anticipated SpaceMouse Wireless Bluetooth Edition, continuing to improve the design experience of our users, while offering them more freedom to choose how and where they want to use their device," said Antonio Pascucci, CEO at 3Dconnexion. "With the addition of Bluetooth connectivity, we want to enable our SpaceMouse Wireless users to truly leverage the 3D navigation power of this device, regardless if they do it on Windows, macOS, from their desk, collaborating with colleagues or working on the move."

In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, the SpaceMouse Wireless Bluetooth Edition also features a USB-C port for convenient charging, which can equally be used to connect the device whenever a wireless connection is not preferred.

Key features of the SpaceMouse Wireless Bluetooth Edition are:

Effortless 3D navigation: Navigate, sculpt, and design with precision and ease.

Bluetooth connectivity: Experience seamless control without being tied to a desk.

USB-C charging: Conveniently charge the device for uninterrupted creativity.

Versatile compatibility: Supported by over 200 leading CAD and 3D applications.

The SpaceMouse Wireless Bluetooth Edition is now available for purchase on the 3Dconnexion official website and through authorized retailers.

For more information, visit the SpaceMouse Wireless Bluetooth Edition product page .

About 3Dconnexion

3Dconnexion creates the world's most advanced, precise and comfortable peripherals for professionals working in CAD and 3D environments.

Optimized for over 200 software packages, our products help engineers, architects and designers create better designs more efficiently.

