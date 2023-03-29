Introducing the SRV-8X Optimus underwater ROV

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanbotics Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new, larger, underwater ROV. The SRV-8X Optimus is a larger and more powerful version of its small but mighty brother, the industry-leading, easy to use, SRV-8 ROV.

The SRV-8X Optimus pushes the limits required for challenging offshore deployments, offering significant payload capabilities and an increased number of sensors for more demanding and deeper underwater missions. The ROV is battery operated, permitting improved range and ease of movement (down to 500m depth). It also offers sophisticated data synchronization with SubNav-X™ software for seamless integration of optional accessories and a "plug-n-play" installation. These increased capabilities make the SRV-8X Optimus ideal for market applications such as search and rescue, civil inspection, military defense, offshore drilling and more. The SRV-8X Optimus expands the reach of those looking to navigate the underwater world through its streamline design and intuitive interface. The operator has total control of their underwater environment.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Oceanbotics Inc. is a California company specializing in the most maneuverable & easy to use underwater ROVs. Since their start in 2017, they have quickly become the lead developer of the most field upgradeable and advanced ROVs, offering solutions for all underwater professionals.

