Introducing the S.T.E.A.M. Certification Program for Children Mentored by Renowned Entrepreneurs

The majority of the Academy members are from the New York City area and attend a mix of public and private schools including Avenues, Horace Mann, Rodeph Sholom, Riverdale, BASIS, Portfolio, St. Lukes, Speyer, Spruce Street, PS 166, Mustard Seed, HOLA, All Saints, Wallace, and Stevens Cooperative to name a few.

Topics covered in Rocket Club Academy's curriculum include Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, the Stock Market, and Climate Science, to name a few. In addition to weekly classes, members have 22 weekly communities available to them including Coding, Robotics, 3D Printing, and Public Speaking. The all-inclusive, month-to-month membership includes access to Rocket Club Live, where members are mentored by founders and executives of institutions such as Apple, SpaceX, Dreamworks, and Google. Many of these mentors are parents of members at Rocket Club Academy.

Members who have become Rocket Club Certified, have developed their own businesses, including Astronade, which was invested in by Netflix Co-Founder, Marc Randolph, have been accepted to top-tier high schools, and have been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Good Morning America.

Rocket Club Academy members have the unique opportunity to build a lifelong network of peers, forever viewing the world differently because of their advanced education. Led by Rocket Club Academy's Founder, Alex Hodara, a 2021 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist and Forbes 30 Under 30 award winner, Rocket Club Academy's staff are building the club they wished they had when they were kids and empowering their members to become everything they want to be when they grow up.

