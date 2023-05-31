Introducing the Sugafina x Hollywood Collection

News provided by

Sugarfina, LLC

31 May, 2023, 14:51 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lights, camera, action! Luxury candy boutique, Sugarfina, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce come together to create the Sugarfina x Hollywood Collection – a line of Candy Bento Boxes®, Candy Cubes®, Chocolate Bars, and Popcorn Canisters to celebrate 100 years of the Hollywood Sign. The collection joins the 2023 centennial celebration, a campaign honoring Hollywood's world-famous landmark with special collaborations, festivities, and events. 

Continue Reading
Sugarfina x Hollywood Collection
Sugarfina x Hollywood Collection

"As an LA-based brand, the heart of Sugarfina is in California," said Scott LaPorta, CEO and Co-Investor of Sugarfina. "To collaborate with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is a fully-authentic experience for many members of the Sugarfina brand. We are thrilled to participate in the 100th Anniversary celebrations and look forward to spreading sweetness to all California dreamers."

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with Sugarfina to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood Sign" said Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. "Sugarfina's candies are all unique, just like our very own Hollywood Sign, so it makes sense for the two of us to partner together" he added.

The release features a complete collection with unique candies and packaging that celebrate Hollywood'sbiggest star. Known for their fancy gummies, Sugarfina has released a new candy tributing the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Walk of Fame Stars, sweet and sour gummy stars dazzling in the flavors of Pineapple, Watermelon, and Strawberry. Celebrate this exclusive collaboration with Sugarfina and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce at www.sugarfina.com, or in-store at Sugarfina.

Product Quick Facts:
Sparkling Stars Pink Chocolate Bar, $9.95
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Popcorn Canister, $22
Champagne Bears® Celebration Bottle, $20
Strawberry Champagne Bears® Celebration Bottle, $20
Hollywood x Sugarfina 3 Piece Candy Bento Box®, $32
Hollywood x Sugarfina Candy Tasting Box, $34

About Sugarfina:
Sugarfina USA is a luxury candy brand with stores in gateway locations in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, specialty retailers, department store shop-in-shops, and corporate gifting. Sugarfina's exclusive and innovative line of products is offered in distinctive and iconic packaging. To learn more about Sugarfina, visit www.sugarfina.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter @sugarfina.

About the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce:
Since 1921, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (HCC) has transformed businesses and improved lives. With more than 750 members, the Chamber is the largest business organization in Hollywood and serves as a place for our diverse membership to connect, grow and make an impact. The HCC is the proud steward of two global icons; the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Hollywood sign. Held in the public trust, the HCC strengthens and promotes business through connecting, coaching, advocating, and innovating. To make a difference, connect with us at hollywoodchamber.net.

SOURCE Sugarfina, LLC

Also from this source

Luxury candy boutique Sugarfina, announces business partnership and collaboration agreement with lifestyle influencer Chérie Chan and business investor Jessey Lee.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.