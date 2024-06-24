Introducing The Sunglass Collection by Grace de Monaco

"When your muse is someone as timeless as Princess Grace, there's no shortage of iconic moments from which to draw inspiration," said Claudia Poccia, Chief Executive Officer of Grace de Monaco. "It was only natural that the Grace de Monaco brand expand our maison with this newest addition of a sunglass line. The collection is an inspired, modern version of what Princess Grace herself may have worn today and invites the wearer to embody her iconic spirit for themselves."

The Grace de Monaco sunglass campaign features iconic images captured by Howell Thomas Conant, Sr., an American fashion photographer noted for his portraits of Princess Grace. The images capture the elegance and refined iconic style that became synonymous with Princess Grace.

THE DRAMA COLLECTION

Inspired by the maison's enduring muse, Princess Grace, and the many iconic roles she played, The Drama Collection features expertly crafted eyewear in a diverse range of styles. Each is named after a Grace Kelly character (or one of her charismatic co-star's, Cary Grant) and exudes the same sophistication and charm that she embodied in each of these multifaceted personas.

In keeping with the brand's DNA and commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship, sustainability and the highest quality materials, each frame is designed in Italy by a third generation family-owned business. The lightweight frames offer 100% UV protection and are made from sustainably-sourced, plant-based acetate. The front and temple are connected with a five-barrel stainless steel hinge and protected with a Teflon-coated screw, which keeps the design in balance over time. The custom lenses are polarized, anti-reflective and scratch resistant.

THE GRAND PRIX COLLECTION

Inspired by the exhilarating curves and bends of Monte Carlo's high-octane Grand Prix race track, this metal frame sunglass collection is alluring and thrilling in equal measure. Innovative and expressive, each frame is named for one of the course's infamous turns, while the styles are tailored to suit every occasion.

Handmade in Italy from recycled metal and featuring a hypoallergenic coating, these styles are brushed by hand and feature 100% UV protection, making them exceptional quality eyewear for all.

The Sunglass Collection by Grace de Monaco is available exclusively at www.gdmonaco.com

About Grace de Monaco

Grace de Monaco offers unparalleled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials in luxury beauty, home accents and accessories. Honoring the living legacy of Princess Grace, all profits of Grace de Monaco help support the brightest stars of tomorrow through the Princess Grace Foundation-USA.

Follow Grace de Monaco on Instagram, Facebook, and The Reverie.

About The Princess Grace Foundation-USA

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is dedicated to honoring the legacy of Her Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco, née Grace Kelly. Her commitment to advance the arts in the United States is sustained by the Princess Grace Awards which supports and elevates extraordinary early career artists in theater, dance and film through game-changing grants; and nurtures and supports Princess Grace Award winners through their careers. A 501(c)3 not-for-profit based in New York City, the Foundation was established in 1982 by Prince Rainier III of Monaco to honor His wife, Princess Grace of Monaco and Her legacy. Since the Foundation's inception, it has awarded more than 900 recipients.

SOURCE Grace de Monaco