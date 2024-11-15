Introducing The SWORL: The Revolutionary Leverless Video Game Controller That Will Unlock a Universe of Gaming Experiences

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Junk Food Custom Arcades, maker of the wildly popular SnackBox MICRO, is thrilled to announce the launch of The SWORL, a next generation video game controller designed to expand the possibilities for the casual and serious player. The SWORL series offers unmatched versatility and customization for all types of games and the people who play them.

The SWORL controller from JunkFood Custom Arcades

The SWORL's innovative design uses hot swappable MX compatible keyswitches and analog domes to provide a smooth, responsive experience that enhances and elevates gameplay with unmatched precision and comfort. The controller features customizable controls, an adaptable layout, and tool-less artwork swapping, ensuring that every player can tailor their gaming experience to their unique style.

Key Features of The SWORL:

New innovative layout

Compatibility for PC and more via our partners at Brook Gaming

Hall Effect analog domes

Hot-swappable MX Switches and custom keycaps

Magnetic artwork top

Heavy Metal Plate

Multiple remapping profiles

Prepped for battery/wireless dongle (coming as an add-on Q2 2025)

Stylish dual-compartment protective hard shell carrying case

"We believe that gaming should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone," said Travis Crittenden, Founder and CEO of JunkFood. "The SWORL is not just a controller; it's a new way to experience gaming. We have successfully combined the best aspects of a fight stick, keyboard and game pad and are excited to see how it will enhance the skills and enjoyment of players and unlock titles across the video game universe."

The SWORL is for RPG players, fighting game players, brawler players, speed runners, first person and third person shooter players and also those that find they can no longer hold a regular controller. For more information, visit www.junkfoodarcades.com.

The SWORL will be available for pre-order on Friday, November 15th on our website, with shipments scheduled to begin in February. What will you play on it?

About Junk Food Custom Arcades:

JunkFood is dedicated to the gaming community. We are gamers who are constantly striving to innovate while supporting our loyal fans and partners. We are thankful for all the support from the community and continue our commitment to provide gamers with the tools they need to enhance their experiences.

Additional information, interviews or media inquiries, contact:

Junk Food Custom Arcades

[email protected]

www.junkfoodarcades.com

SOURCE JunkFood Custom Arcades