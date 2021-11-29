Introducing the TabTrader Token

Following a recent closing of a $5.8 million equity round , TabTrader is ready to launch its TabTrader Token to incentivize trading and accrue value for token holders. By participating in the initial DEX offering (IDO), users are taking an active part in the project's development and can benefit from a limited-time offer and an exciting investment opportunity given the scale of growth of the company.

Tokens will be used within the platform in the future. Token holders will be able to use them for in-app purchases and transaction fees, and governance.

TabTrader's mission is to make investing easy and accessible from a smartphone. "We started on mobile because our mission is to allow everyone in the world to invest," said Kirill Suslov, co-founder and CEO of TabTrader . The company is already expanding to the web and desktop.

TabTrader Token on Raydium

TabTrader Token on Solanium

Discord will be the main channel for all the news and requests about the IDO.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Persons located in or residents of the United States, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, any sanctioned countries as provided by OFAC, or any other jurisdiction in which it is prohibited from using any of the services offered on the Raydium and Solanium websites, are not permitted to participate in this token sale.

