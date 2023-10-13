Introducing the Tulipon: Revolutionizing Menstrual Care and AI-powered Health Monitoring

JERUSALEM, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gals Bio Ltd., an Israeli company leveraging modern technology for empowering menstruators around the globe by eliminating all the worries relating to handling the monthly period. Moreover, enabling them, for the first time ever, to monitor and screen their health from home based on available biomarkers. Gals Bio is proud to announce the launch of its first groundbreaking product, the Tulipon, on Indiegogo. The Tulipon is redefining menstrual care, offering a unique fusion of tampon convenience, menstrual cup eco-friendliness and usage duration, and cutting-edge AI-powered health monitoring and screening capabilities done from the comfort of home with the accuracy of a lab.

Tulipon - By Gals Bio Tulipon - a complete vaginal platform. Tulipon Features.

The Tulipon has already undergone extensive clinical testing, having been tried by hundreds of menstruators across thousands of units and multiple cycles, resulting in an impressive 90% satisfaction rate. This resounding endorsement underscores the Tulipon's exceptional performance and its potential to revolutionize menstrual hygiene.

"Tulipon is an exciting new innovation in female hygiene products that have seen too little innovation. I'm excited to try this new product that solves some of my frustrations with tampons - I can now sleep a whole night through without worrying that the Tulipon has been in for too long. It's a bold, visionary, and well-engineered product that think many will welcome," says Ida Tin, founder and chairperson of Clu and "the mother of femtech," after trying the Tulipon.

In a recent survey conducted by Gals Bio among 2000 menstruators, 40% indicated they are not happy at all with their current menstrual products, and 61% said that they occasionally buy different brands than they accustom too and 50% testified that they tried a menstrual cup, but it didn't work for them. All of this indicates that the menstruators are ready for what constitutes the first true innovation in this market in over 4 decades.

The Tulipon is designed to provide users with an unparalleled and holistic experience in menstrual hygiene wellness and health. Its two-part system includes a water-soluble applicator for clean, easy, precise insertion and sustainability, and the recyclable collection cup that can be comfortably worn for up to 12 hours during any activity day and night. With a remarkable capacity of 45 ml (equivalent to 3-4 large tampons), the Tulipon caters to heavy bleeders, physically active and environmentally aware menstruators. The first two available health indicators are pH level and monthly bleeding amount. Both are early biomarkers for various changes to women's health, such as pre-menopause, iron deficiency (the latter) and pathogens including STIs (the first).

"We are thrilled to introduce the Tulipon, a product born from years of research and development in women's health. It offers a comprehensive solution for menstrual care while empowering users to monitor their health effortlessly from home," said Hilla Shaviv, the inventor of the Tulipon, founder and CEO of Gals Bio Ltd. "We are turning Eve's Biblical curse into a blessing."

One of the remarkable features of the Tulipon is its proprietary "liquid lock" mechanism. This mechanism holds menstrual fluid securely inside the Tulipon, even after it is removed, solving a problem with menstrual cups that makes them challenging to use in general, and specifically in public restrooms.

Amos Ber, OBGYN and Chief Medical Officer at Gals Bio, emphasizes the significance of the Tulipon: "Tulipon is the unique approach to women's menstrual health. It will finally give an answer to women experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding. In the future, it will enable women even better health monitoring by leveraging this monthly information and creating a new and meaningful approach to women's health."

Brittany Barreto, PhD., President & Founder of Femhealth Insights, shares her experience: "The Tulipon is set to revolutionize how we menstruate. I have personally worn a Tulipon and found it incredibly easy to use and totally unnoticeable throughout my day. It's exciting to see expert engineering and product design come to the menstrual health space."

The Indiegogo campaign for the Tulipon is set to launch on October 10th, 2023, with a goal of raising $1 million to finalize mass production and introduce additional features.

For more information and to support the campaign, visit: https://igg.me/at/tulipon

About Gals Bio: Gals Bio, founded in 2016 by Hilla Shaviv, is a femtech startup focused on developing a new branch in women's health, by leveraging menstrual fluid as a diagnostic sample, tested for various biomarkers. The company's product, the Tulipon, is a novel period product addressing many challenges in the market from usability and durability to heavy bleeding, all with an additional layer of health tracking and eco-friendliness.

www.tulipon.com

About Hilla Shaviv:

Hilla Shaviv is a serial entrepreneur, Caltech and Tel Aviv University graduate biomedical engineer with over two decades of experience in medical device R&D. Her expertise in bio-fluid dynamics has led to the creation of innovative devices, including the Tulipon.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hilla Shaviv CEO, Gals Bio Ltd. Email: [email protected]

Phone: +972 52-667-5575

