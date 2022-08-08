Introducing the Ultimate Oceanside Getaway in Paradise at the new Casa Las Olas, a Stunning 6-Bedroom Residence at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica

Sleeping up to 18 guests in a residence with unparalleled views and modern interior design, this luxe hideaway retreat provides a one-of-a-kind Costa Rican escape

PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the most incredible getaway in the serene paradise of Costa Rica, the newly unveiled custom-built Casa Las Olas residence at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion, yet it's just minutes away from the amenities and offerings at the Five-Star Resort. With 6,360 square-feet of air-conditioned living space and six bedrooms, Casa Las Olas can accommodate a multi-generational family or groups of friends travelling together. The perfect vacation home for those who enjoy communal gathering spaces, Casa Las Olas has a great room, chef's kitchen, spacious outdoor entertainment area and spectacular 150-foot (45.72 metre) swimming pool overlooking the bay. Appealing to those with a keen eye for modern design, this home has numerous Instagram-worthy features, from its unique location to its many awe-inspiring interior design elements.

Discover Casa Las Olas, a new 6-bedroom residence at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica, uniquely positioned on a peninsula with incredible bay and ocean views. Modern design is a highlight at Casa Las Olas at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica, with many native woods featured in the open and airy design. Ample windows highlight the incredible tropical setting and scenic views of Peninsula Papagayo. Guests in residence at Casa Las Olas will enjoy this spectacular 150-foot (45.72 metre) infinity edge swimming pool, jutting out over the bay, with incredible views.

"The new Casa Las Olas is an incredible addition to our portfolio of Private Retreats," said

Ian-Robert Ciappara, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica. "Not only is it the largest residence we have to offer, but it is also the most visually striking, with remarkable interior design. It's truly a special experience for guests to call this unique residence their home for several days of vacation, or an extended stay. With its unparalleled peninsula location, views, architecture and design, there's simply nothing quite like it."

From the moment one enters the property, situated on a cliffside on the pristine Northwest coast and at the tip of the peninsula, Casa Las Olas, designed by Jaime Rouillon Architecture, is positioned down a setback, curved gated drive. The grand entryway sets the stage for a memorable Costa Rican escape. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into a lush courtyard with Costa Rican native plants, artfully landscaped, providing a tropical welcome to one's pura vida getaway. This gorgeous garden in the heart of the home features plumeria trees, heliconia plants, spider lilies and other exotic foliage. Exposed stucco walls and a grand staircase with wrought iron balusters lead to the second story. The home's design is accentuated by a large, thin canopy roof overlay, dramatically extending over the front and back entryways, providing both shade and a visually stunning design feature. With 180-degree ocean and bay views from many of the vantage points, this modern bi-level residence combines the best of indoor and outdoor living.

The residence's six bedrooms include two primary bedrooms on opposite sides of the home, overlooking the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean and the dramatic rock-face landscape. The primary bathrooms feature deep soaking free-standing oval tubs, with water views from floor-to-ceiling windows, and indoor and outdoor showers. There is a third king-bedded standard room, two double-bedded standard rooms, and a unique children's bunk room with four double beds and two twin beds, sleeping a maximum of six guests.

Beyond the tropical courtyard oasis, discover the great room and adjacent chef's kitchen, all with floor-to-ceiling windows and ocean views. Stainless steel GE Monogram appliances are all in pairs, with double ovens, double dishwashers and more making entertaining a breeze—perfect for the private chef to discreetly prepare a gourmet meal behind the kitchen's closed doors. The main central indoor gathering place, the dining table, can seat up to 16 guests. Cloud-like lighting fixtures appear to float in the sky, dangling from the 15-foot ceiling and accentuating the wide-open space of the airy floorplan. The cloud pendants by Molo Design are airy, honeycomb shades lit from within by energy-efficient LED light. When dimmed, they conjure a stormy atmosphere, bringing a unique atmosphere to the space, while when at full brightness, they provide a soft, sunny ambient light.

Fitness enthusiasts will love that Casa Las Olas has a fully equipped exercise room, with an elliptical machine, stationary spin bicycle, weight bench and free weights. The exterior features a near Olympic-sized, infinity-edge rectangular concrete pool, designed to sharply jut out over the lush foliage and sea, creating a striking architectural focal point. The outdoor living area includes a sunken seating area for up to eight people with a shade canopy, perfect to gather around, plus an expansive deck and outdoor kitchen with grill, cooler, and convenient access to the main kitchen.

Guests of Casa Las Olas enjoy added privileges including access to the exclusive Prieta Bay Beach Club, a members-only full-service Club with a restaurant, lounge, workspace, and more right on the scenic bay. Prieta Bay is the perfect location to take a surf lesson, snorkel in the calm waters, and enjoy a leisurely meal in a beautiful setting, with attentive, personalised service. Additionally, Casa Las Olas guests in residence also enjoy:

Roundtrip airport transfers for the full party

Dedicated butler accessible for the duration of their stay

Private chef accessible to prepare lunches or dinners (food costs are additional)

Fully stocked Premium Bar setup for the arrival day

USD $1,000 pantry stocking credit for in-residence groceries

pantry stocking credit for in-residence groceries Poolside barbecue lunch prepared once during the stay, for all guests

Private rum tasting/ yoga class or meditation class, once per stay

Unlimited golf on the 18-hole Arnold Palmer golf course

golf course Unlimited tennis on the clay or grass tennis courts

Plus, the option to add-on numerous conveniences is available; the Resort's team of experts can arrange a multitude of services, from in-residence spa treatments, several hours to a full day of childcare, private yoga or meditation classes on the pool terrace, and more. While twice-daily housekeeping service is included, guests have the option of upgrading their housekeeping services, depending on their needs. Guests staying three nights or more also have the option of creating a fully inclusive stay, including restaurant dining, spa services, golf and more. Pricing and inclusions can be customized based on the guests' interests.

In addition to Casa Las Olas, Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica offers several other Private Retreat residential getaways, including the Casa del Mar, Casa de Cielo and Casa del Luna. For more information, call 1 (800) 781-5700.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica