Introducing the Ultimate Tumbler for summer: The 30-Ounce Grippy

Hogg Outfitters LLC

19 Jun, 2023, 10:43 ET

EDISON, N.J. and HOUSTON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the release of the Grippy, a revolutionary tumbler designed to elevate your summer experience. Created with durability and versatility in mind, this 30-ounce tumbler is set to become the must-have accessory for keeping your beverages at the perfect temperature while adding a touch of style to your day.

The Grippy is engineered to keep your drinks cold for 24 hours. Alternatively, if you prefer a warm beverage, the Grippy will keep it hot for up to 8 hours.

Mint, Black, White, Stainless + Sublimatable Grippies by The Stainless Depot by Hogg
This tumbler is available in three captivating colors: black, mint, and white, as well as in stainless steel and sublimatable. The modern and chic design, coupled with its practicality, makes it suitable for any occasion. Whether you are lounging by the pool, embarking on an outdoor adventure, or tackling a busy day, the Grippy will ensure you stay hydrated with style.

What sets the Grippy apart is its attention to customization. Crafted with a powder-coated finish (the mint, black and white), this tumbler offers the perfect canvas for personalization. Express your style by embellishing the Grippy with glitter and epoxy, or unleash your creativity using vinyl or etching techniques. Individuality is important and the Grippy allows you to make it your own.

In response to the growing demand from crafters, Hogg also released the sublimatable version of the Grippy. This allows for a blank slate to bring designs to life. With a removable handle that won't interfere with the sublimation process, the Grippy is an ideal solution for artists looking to showcase their creativity.

Each Grippy purchase includes detailed instructions on how to remove the handle. The versatility of the Grippy is further enhanced by its affordable starting price of $11.95, making it accessible to all.

About The Stainless Depot by Hogg

The Stainless Depot by Hogg started in early 2017. After gathering years of experience selling on Amazon, eBay and Walmart.com Hogg decided to manufacture their own tumblers. It all started in a private wholesale Facebook group and in just three short months, the group went from 10 members to 10,000 (and now over 86,000). This group is the perfect place for Hogg customer's to get inspiration for their cups - from glitter/epoxy, powder coating, sublimation, laser etching, etc., as well as be informed about any sales or new products!

Founded in 2017,  The Stainless Depot by Hogg is headquartered in New Jersey and Texas. For more information, visit thestainlessdepotcompany.com

