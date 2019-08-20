Introducing the Vario Digital FHD Foldable Desktop Video Magnifier

The device provides magnification from 1.3x to 45x and there are multiple viewing options available along with the ability to add a moveable reading line if desired. The Vario Digital FHD features a large 15.6" LCD monitor and provides an FHD (full high definition), true color image that is clear even at high magnifications.

The tactile buttons and turn dials on the device allow for a simple user interface making it easy to operate. And in the menu mode, voice output (in 5 language options) is provided when each icon is highlighted so you know exactly which option you are changing. The Vario Digital FHD provides bright LED illumination with lights located in two areas, on the arm and on the back of the monitor, which are adjustable to provide uniform, shadow-free viewing. And the widescreen format and tilting camera make it easier to read large documents, write underneath and see objects close-up when doing hobby work.

Images can be captured and stored on a removable 8GB SD card and viewed either on the Vario Digital FHD monitor or on a computer monitor when connected through the built-in type C USB port. And the device can be folded down and carried using its integrated handle—perfect for transporting from one room to another.

In short, the Vario Digital FHD's German-engineered design, intuitive operation, high quality image and practical folding design make it an ideal transportable desktop video magnifier for the visually impaired!

About Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc.

Eschenbach is a world leader in the manufacture and distribution of high quality vision-enhancing products that improve the safety, productivity, independence, and quality of life of its end users. The company's products are available through eyecare and vision rehab professionals who help those who are visually impaired. For more information, please contact Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc. at (800) 487-5389 / info@eschenbach.com or visit www.eschenbach.com.

SOURCE Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc.

