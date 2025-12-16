Introducing the VIOFO A119M Pro: The Budget-Friendly Front-Only 4K Dash Cam

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIOFO has launched the newest model, the A119M Pro, a feature-packed, budget-friendly front-only 4K dashcam that is designed to impress. With real 4K 30 fps recording, Sony STARVIS 2 imaging, superior night vision, Wi-Fi 6 for lightning-fast transfers, and smart operations all packed into a tiny body, the A119M Pro is a big step forward from the A119 Mini 2.

Next-Gen License Plate Clarity

The VIOFO A119M Pro is a compact dashcam with true 4K Ultra HD clarity, enhanced night vision, and built-in parking mode—offering sharp, reliable coverage day and night at a highly affordable price.

4K 30FPS Recording

With true 4K 30fps recording, the A119M Pro gives you top-notch video quality with lifelike clarity and legible details. Every frame, from license plates to quickly moving objects, provides trustworthy proof in the event that it is needed following an incident.

Super Night Vision

The Sony STARVIS 2 sensor empowers the A119M Pro with enhanced visibility in dim/insufficient lighting and superb low-light performance with a larger dynamic range. It captures license plates and other important details with utmost clarity in the dark.

Incredible Image Quality

The A119M Pro uses a Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 1/1.8" 8MP image sensor, allowing it to record images with less motion blur and noise. This makes the videos and images look much sharper, even when things are moving at fast speeds.

Enhanced HDR Vision

The A119M Pro merges the Sony STARVIS 2 with HDR technology to create perfectly balanced lighting, guaranteeing legible plates even in tricky situations like backlit scenes and glare-heavy conditions.

Ultra-Convenient Connectivity

Hands-Free Voice Control

Ever needed to save an important moment but couldn't take your hands off the wheel? Now you can simply say commands like "Lock Video" or "Take Photo" in 4 languages (English, Chinese, Russian, and Japanese), and the A119M Pro does the rest. Just safe, seamless control that keeps you focused on driving.

Lighting-Fast Wi-Fi 6 Transfer

No more long waits for downloading 4K video files. With the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, the A119M Pro delivers speeds up to 3× faster than older models with transfer speeds up to 30MB/s. A crucial one-minute clip can be pulled onto your phone in roughly 10 seconds.

Plug and Instant Grab Transfer

The A119M Pro lets you access your videos instantly without waiting to pair with Wi-Fi. Just plug your phone directly into the dashcam using a USB 2.0 Type-C to Type-C data cable and start transferring. With speeds up to 20MB/s on the iPhone 16, pulling footage or updating firmware is faster and easier than ever.

*Compatibility Note: Use a USB 2.0 Type-C to Type-C data cable and make sure your phone supports a 5V/2A output. USB 2.0 data transfer requires a compatible device.

Precise GPS Tracking and Location

The A119M Pro features a state-of-the-art Quad-Mode GPS module that supports four distinct satellite positioning systems: GPS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, and GLONASS. This provides faster and more accurate positioning, improved stability in difficult terrain, and detailed speed and time data.

Solid Parking Recording Capability

Dual Battery Protection

The A119M Pro parking mode is backed by two battery protection layers to keep your vehicle safe without draining the car battery.

Preset Parking Timer: Choose exactly how long the parking recording should run. Once it reaches your preset duration, the camera powers off automatically.

Choose exactly how long the parking recording should run. Once it reaches your preset duration, the camera powers off automatically. Hardwire Kit Low-Voltage Cutoff: Using the HK6 hardwire kit, your dashcam gets a second layer of protection. When low voltage is detected, the hardwire kit instantly cuts power to protect your car battery.

24/7 Parking Guardian

The A119M Pro safeguards your vehicle with comprehensive parking surveillance. It supports Auto Event Detection with buffered recording that captures events from 15 seconds before to 30 seconds after motion is detected. You can switch to Time Lapse Recording at 1/2/3/5/10 fps to save power and storage without audio, now enhanced with Super Night Vision for clearer low-light scenes. For continuous monitoring, Low Bitrate Recording keeps the camera running with minimal file size while preserving audio.

More Features

Loop Recording & Auto Emergency Lock

Keep recording without worry. The A119M Pro automatically overwrites old footage and instantly locks important videos during a collision, ensuring key evidence is always saved.

Circular Polarizing Lens (Included)

Cut glare and reflections with the provided CPL and enjoy clearer, sharper footage during the daytime.

Bluetooth Remote Control (Optional)

One press instantly protects videos and images. Place the Bluetooth remote within reach while driving and customize the side buttons for quick access to your favorite functions.

*Control distance: 5 meters.

Final Thoughts

The VIOFO A119M Pro is proof that the best dash cam tech doesn't have to break the bank or dominate your windshield. If you're looking for a compact and affordable dash cam that brings top-tier 4K image quality, great night vision, smart connectivity, and comprehensive parking surveillance, this model is your perfect match.

The new model is also included in VIOFO's Christmas promotion, running from December 5 to 19, which offers discounts of up to $130 on a wide selection of dash cams—from entry-level to advanced models—helping users easily find the right one for their needs.

Ready for the upgrade? Shop VIOFO A119M Pro on Amazon or in VIOFO website Now!

