Introducing the Vita Rescue System

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata Technologies , which stabilizes loads and stops spin with the touch of a button, today launched the Vita Rescue System: its innovative, Army-tested litter stabilization system, now 60% lighter, and configurable for any current or future vertical lift rescue kit, including Stokes litter, SKEDCO, Rescue Bag, and more.

The Vita Rescue System in action at a recent demo The Vita Rescue System can be configured for any current or future vertical lift rescue kit: Stokes, SKEDCO, Rescue Bag, and more.

Vita's Stokes Litter configuration, formerly known as the Load Stability System-Litter Attachment (LSS-LA), received Army Airworthiness Release in November 2020 and is now expected to have full Airworthiness Release for some other configurations by November 2021.

"From an operational perspective, being able to execute hoists at full operational speed with no swing, no spin, and no taglines… that changes the rescue dynamic forever," said Bryce Anderson, VP of Army Programs for Vita and former PD MEDEVAC. "This brings rescue units speed, precision, and safety that we've never had before, no matter which rescue kit we use."



The new Vita Rescue System:

Still uses the company's proprietary software in its Control Engine, which analyzes environmental factors like wind, rotorwash, and more 100x per second and dynamically adjusts to hold the load stable

Still helicopter-agnostic

Military-tested for no electromagnetic interference with aircraft avionics

Easily configured or retrofitted to any current or future vertical lift rescue system, including Stokes, Skedco, Rescue Bag, or any other option

Modular -- telescoping and foldable to stow away very easily -- and with very little effort, unfold it, telescope it and get to work.

At sub-40 pounds and 60% lighter than Vita's technical demonstrator, it's portable and packable

Ruggedized for military operations

"Bottom line: You told us you wanted more options at the end of the hoist, and we listened," said Caleb Carr, Vita Inclinata CEO. "We have been conducting soldier touchpoints in conjunction with the US Army Aeromedical Research Lab (USAARL) and getting feedback from commercial and volunteer rescue units as well.



"Overwhelmingly, we heard that everyone loved the stabilization and precision control of our technology... but that not everyone has a Stokes litter, so could we please make other versions? We've now created a whole new customizable system, including our new stabilized Hoist Rescue for those of you running rescue ops on just the hook—which we'll start showing this Fall. Stay tuned," he added.

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin, and adds precision for rotor wing and fixed wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and new offices opening in 2021 in Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

