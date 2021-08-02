Introducing The Wagz® Freedom Smart Dog Collar™, Launch Edition

Powered by the patented Kognition™ platform, Wagz provides a total, connected pet lifestyle designed to give your dog a voice, strengthening your bond while ensuring his safety, health, and happiness. The Freedom Collar, paired with the Wagz App and a cellular network subscription plan, allows your furry friend to enjoy true freedom, with the ability to create and save multiple, customizable shock-free geofences anywhere on a map – even crossing rivers, streams, and uneven terrain. It's like having a customizable fenced-in backyard wherever you go - no fence, no-shock, no worries. Wagz will continue to optimize owners' experiences, sending updates over the air, creating a complete solution that grows with you and your dog.

No need to walk the perimeter of your property to create a geofence; just drop pins onto the satellite image of the location and your virtual fence is created. Pet parents also have the ability to designate Keep Out Zones, providing peace of mind that their dog will stay out of 'off-limit' areas, such as pools, ponds, and gardens. With real-time GPS location tracking you will always know your dog's location.

The Freedom Smart Collar also provides valuable insights into a dog's overall wellbeing, updating owners regularly with a Health & Happiness Score based on step count, daily exercise and sleep time, breed, and more. The collar includes two removable, rechargeable batteries, a safety light for enhanced visibility at night, as well as ambient temperature alerts notifying owners when it is too hot or cold for their dog.

"The idea for a fully connected dog collar was born when our new puppy ran off after being scared by fireworks. Luckily, she was found safe days later, but in that time, I decided to create a better way to stay connected to our dogs in real-time," explains Wagz Founder and CEO Terry Anderton. "This has taken on new importance recently, as during the pandemic the number of homes adding pets has increased dramatically. With a lot of families returning to work, school, and their everyday lives, this raises the importance of staying connected to our pets, even while we are apart."

The Freedom Collar, Launch Edition, recommended for dogs 15 lbs. or larger, is now available at Wagz.com for $249.99 plus free shipping, and includes a 60-day money-back guarantee.

ABOUT WAGZ® Inc.

Wagz was born out of a love of dogs and the desire to be fully connected while keeping them safe. The Wagz pet lifestyle, featuring the Wagz® Freedom Smart Dog Collar™, uses first-of-its-kind Kognition™ technology to deliver a completely connected system, allowing owners to give their dogs newfound freedom, better nutrition, long-lasting health, and more attention. It is the Wagz mission to combine the latest innovations in technology with practical pet expertise, to bring owners the best humane smart dog products. For more information on Wagz, visit www.wagz.com or find us on Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Sean Flanagan

[email protected]

(781) 789-2736

SOURCE Wagz

Related Links

http://Wagz.com

