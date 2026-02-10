Introducing The Watchen Bruce Neighborhood Renewal Initiative: A Commitment to Baltimore's Future

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore Community Lending (BCL) is proud to announce the launch of The Watchen Bruce Neighborhood Renewal Initiative (TWBNRI), a bold commitment to Baltimore's continued growth, transformation, and resilience. This initiative reflects our organization's deep belief that prioritizing the work we do to address the City's vacant housing crisis is essential to creating stronger neighborhoods, expanding opportunity, and building a more vibrant Baltimore for generations to come.

Watchen-Harris Bruce-CEO & President of Baltimore Community Lending BCL Grand Opening

For BCL, this initiative represents a statement of purpose. Vacant properties impact the safety, stability, and economic health of our communities, and we believe that meaningful progress in Baltimore must include a focused, long-term commitment to revitalization and reinvestment. Through this initiative, BCL is elevating vacant housing as a central organizational priority and reaffirming our commitment to be part of the solution.

As our President & CEO, Watchen Harris-Bruce, prepares for retirement in late 2026, this initiative reflects her enduring belief that legacy is defined by impact. It is not about titles or timelines, but about the tangible change we create in people's lives and in the communities we all serve. This initiative looks forward, centering on what is possible when mission, purpose, and action align.

Baltimore's vacant housing challenge is complex, but it also represents opportunity. Opportunity to strengthen neighborhoods. Opportunity to restore hope. Opportunity to support economic growth and stability. TWBNRI affirms BCL's intention to play a leading role in Baltimore's transformation by prioritizing reinvestment, community development, and equitable access to opportunity.

This initiative builds on BCL's long-standing experience in community development finance and real estate lending. For decades, we have supported projects and people that contribute to neighborhood stability and economic mobility. We are now expanding that commitment by placing an even greater focus on the role housing revitalization plays in Baltimore's future.

Through TWBNRI, BCL will:

Center vacant housing revitalization as a critical focus of our neighborhood transformation strategy

Champion community development and community-driven revitalization and reinvestment

Strengthening neighborhoods through sustainable development

Support long-term economic opportunity and stability.

Demonstrate our commitment through meaningful, measurable community impact.

This initiative is both a vision and an invitation. We invite partners, supporters, and stakeholders to join us in aligning a shared commitment to Baltimore's transformation. Together, we can help shape a city where once vacant spaces give way to possibility, progress, and promise.

TWBNRI will be activated through strategic engagement, collaborative partnerships, and a series of signature moments, beginning with our Kickoff Breakfast in February 2026. This gathering will set the tone for our work ahead and bring partners and stakeholders together around a shared sense of purpose and urgency.

This initiative will inject new possibility into every partnership and strengthen community forward toward vibrant, equitable, transformed place to live, work and thrive!

