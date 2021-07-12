Introducing The World's Most Advanced Portable Metering Platform: AZZO EnergyX Portable

EnergyX Portable delivers insights for customers to establish actions needed to achieve good return on investment. Where most portable meters are designed around hardware only, EnergyX Portable is a complete hardware and software platform designed around customer business needs. EnergyX Portable takes advantage of AZZO's EnergyX IoT cloud platform to deliver insights & recommendations typically found only in enterprise energy and power management systems. EnergyX Portable gives customers access to a wide range of applications including high speed monitoring and analysis of harmonics, power factor, disturbances including direction detection, power quality standard compliance, in-rush currents, as well as energy bill verification and demand management planning.

EnergyX Portable is a new cloud-connected portable meter and software platform for both power quality and energy audits.

Some of the business-oriented capabilities of EnergyX Portable are:

Correlating power quality issues with load loss and asset damage, so you can monetize the impact of fixing issues. Many portable meters can detect power quality issues but are unable to decisively correlate them with business impact during the event.

Indication of where a disturbance originates from so that you can identify who or what is responsible - whether a utility, a tenant, or an internal infrastructure.

Validate compliance with multiple PQ & energy efficiency standards (EN50160, IEEE 519, IEC 61000-4-30, SEMI F47 & CBEMA), so that you can identify non-compliances to distribution code requirements and assign responsibility and action plans for improvement.

Detect and visualize harmonics, sags/swells, voltage imbalances, over/under voltage conditions and other high speed event conditions on a continuous or conditional basis, so that you can identify the causes and maintain a safe operating environment.

Detect power factor and/or harmonic issues, so that the appropriate power quality equipment can be sized to reduce utility bill penalties and ensure asset life expectancy is realized.

James DiLiberto, CEO of the AZZO Group of Companies, said, "This is one of the most advanced solutions AZZO has ever released and is the culmination of thousands of hours of detailed design and careful planning to ensure that both the installer and end customer get a safe, secure, and reliable solution for their power quality and energy management needs. Our engineers have carefully selected every component and programmed every module to meet and exceed international standards for electrical safety and to provide the most accurate and detailed data analysis from any portable meter. And all of this, connected to our cloud-based platform for real-time viewing and historical analysis."

The heart of EnergyX Portable is a utility grade Class 0.2S programmable meter powered by Schneider Electric's proven ION technology and EcoStruxure software, with integrated cellular connectivity and extensive onboard logging for when coverage is not available. For specialized applications, the meter can also be programmed with tailored conditional logic blocks built around electrical engineering fundamentals to suit each unique circumstance. EnergyX Portable can be adapted to any application and with multiple units installed concurrently, advanced sequence of events and synchronized advanced logging schemes can be created, painting a real-time diagnostic view of any site condition.

EnergyX Portable is available with flexible rental options in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. AZZO offers a variety of service models from turn-key installation and power quality analysis to simply supplying units and data access to your preferred electricians or consultants.

Aaron Grant, National Operations Manager, and Lead Designer of EnergyX Portable said, "I'm very excited to provide the world an opportunity to harness the true potential of electrical information at a fraction of the cost of a capital expenditure. As an invested and active partner in every installation, AZZO will assist the electrician or engineer who wants that trusted and experienced advisor when looking at facility electrical infrastructure. We've been doing this for many years in Australia, and we can't wait to bring this solution to the world where you don't just rent a portable meter, you get AZZO's team with you every step of the way with the EnergyX Portable complete service offering."

To learn more, please visit: www.azzo.com/energyx-portable or email [email protected].

About AZZO

AZZO brings technology together everywhere energy is being managed digitally for sustainability, resiliency, and efficiency.

Through our four competency pillars of energy management, power automation, electrical engineering and software development, we provide services and products that accelerate your business success.

Our mission is to be the world's #1 partner for digital energy management.

Established in 2005, AZZO has developed into a global team of highly skilled, passionate and dedicated professionals. Based in the USA and Australia, we have expertise in all segments where energy consumption and production are business critical operations.

CE certified to:

EN / IEC 61010-1:2010, AMD1:2016 and EN / IEC 61010-2030:2017

North American ETL certified to:

CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 61010-1-12, UL-61010-2-030, UL-61010-1, CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 61010-2-030

