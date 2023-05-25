Introducing the World's Most Portable Boat

News provided by

GoBoat

25 May, 2023, 09:25 ET

TULSA, Okla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoBoat, the company that revolutionized personal, inflatable motorized watercraft, is unveiling a new boat that offers increased performance, stability, and packability. It combines the best of a paddle-board, kayak, and powered boat into one unique, affordable package. GoBoat is:

Continue Reading
GoBoat, is the lightest most compact powered boat on the planet that fits in a backpack!
GoBoat, is the lightest most compact powered boat on the planet that fits in a backpack!

Packable: GoBoat deflates to fit into a carry bag, sedan trunk, or closet and weighs only 57 pounds. 
Personal: The included trolling motor has 35 lbs of thrust to scoot across the water, while still having access to areas that many higher-powered watercraft can't go. 
Durable: Made from our proprietary AirCore construction, the GoBoat is extremely stable and rigid when inflated, the round design helps slide past obstacles with ease.
Safe: Three separate inflation chambers exceed most states' safety requirements, and an automatic shutoff connects to an ankle lanyard. 
Quiet: The electric motor gets drowned out by the sounds of nature, and an aluminum transom holds two batteries that provide hours of propulsion.

GoBoat is currently available through www.GoBoat.com

Three models customize GoBoat to boaters' needs. The Mini (small adults and kids) model has a svelte 55" diameter and is great for playing bumper boats. The adult recreational model bumps up to a 70" diameter and is perfect for cruising along quiet backwaters or for navigating urban waterways. A third model is geared toward fishing and duck hunting, with extra storage and accessory attachments.

GoBoat is a perfect companion for camping, RVing, and boating. It offers a packable compact watercraft that goes with you anywhere and opens up new territory for fishing. It's built to handle freshwater or saltwater. Urban dwellers can easily navigate local waterways for pleasure or purpose, opening up new commuting options with a boat that can be stashed in your trunk.

The barriers to becoming a boat person are gone; GoBoat is affordable, it doesn't need a storage unit or castle-sized garage, it's easy to maintain and transport, and you can be in the water within minutes of pulling up to a shoreline.

View images of the new GoBoat in action at our facebook page (www.facebook.com/thegoboat), or our website at www.goboat.com. Please contact us for additional photos and specs at [email protected] or 918-973-2628.

SOURCE GoBoat

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.