Introducing The World's Smartest Fitness Studio: Lumin Fitness Unveils the Ultimate Fusion of Technology and Fitness with Revolutionary New Franchise Concept

Rising game-changer opens first studio in Irving-Las Colinas, Texas, while actively seeking franchising prospects globally

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following nearly four years of research and development led by top fitness, franchising and gaming industry veterans, Lumin Fitness is officially entering the fitness franchising space as The World's Smartest Fitness Studio.

Co-founded by former Gold's Gym CEO Brandon Bean and former KWEST CEO Omeed Shams, Lumin Fitness' proprietary approach utilizes the latest advances in technology to create the most intelligent, interactive and individualized fitness experience in the world.

Lumin Fitness studio.
"My career ignited my passion for fitness and franchising, but it also revealed to me the untapped potential of how technology can transform the brick-and-mortar fitness space," said Bean, Co-Founder and CEO of Lumin Fitness. "Alongside my technical founder, Omeed Shams, and our talented global team, I wanted to leverage our collective experiences to introduce something no one had ever seen before. At the crossroads of cutting-edge AI technology and a steady rise in demand for hyper-personalized fitness experiences, Lumin Fitness was born."

The first-ever Lumin Fitness studio is opening to the public this Saturday, Sept. 9, at 5240 N O'Connor Blvd, Ste. 166, in Irving-Las Colinas, Texas. The state-of-the-art Smart Fitness Studio features dynamic wall-to-wall LED screens that create an interactive and immersive environment that changes daily and evolves over time. Each 40-minute Lumin Fitness class seamlessly combines artificial intelligence, digital display, motion tracking and object detection to keep workouts efficient, fresh and engaging.

While the Irving-Las Colinas studio debuts the company's unparalleled blend of personalization, gamification and progress tracking for members, Lumin Fitness is actively seeking potential partners to help accelerate the expansion of the revolutionary concept through franchising.

Putting global growth and support at the forefront, Lumin Fitness recently welcomed Chief Development Officer Craig Sherwood, Bean's fellow Gold's Gym alumnus and an industry veteran whose illustrious career also includes development roles with household names like Sonic, Little Caesars, Wingstop and more.

"From day one, the Lumin Fitness concept was designed with two primary customers in mind: the end user, who deserves a fun and motivating fitness experience, and the franchise owner, who wants to play a pivotal role in transforming how fitness and technology coexist," said Bean. "It is time for individuals and entrepreneurs alike to embrace a new era of fitness."

Lumin Fitness utilizes its proprietary technology to set itself apart from other boutique fitness franchise opportunities through distinctive advantages including minimal staffing, improved automation, operational efficiencies and more.

Simultaneous with the Irving-Las Colinas studio opening this weekend, Lumin's franchise opportunities will be on display at Booth #213 during Franchise Expo South at the Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center.

For additional information about how to franchise with Lumin Fitness, visit https://lumin.fitness/franchising.

For more about the emerging brand and to access its limited-time membership deals for the new Irving-Las Colinas studio, visit https://lumin.fitness/.

About Lumin Fitness™

Lumin Fitness is The World's Smartest Fitness Studio. Founded in 2019 and developed by fitness, franchising and gaming industry veterans, the brand's proprietary fitness ecosystem utilizes the latest advances in artificial intelligence, digital display, motion tracking and object detection to create the most intelligent, interactive and individualized boutique fitness experience in the world. Lumin Fitness combines the best of personal training with group fitness in a sensory-driven environment that changes daily and evolves over time. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Lumin Fitness is now franchising across the nation and around the world. For more information on Lumin Fitness franchise opportunities, visit https://lumin.fitness/franchising.

