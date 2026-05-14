INTRODUCING THE WRENSILVA STUDIO RECORD CONSOLE: LEGENDARY WRENSILVA SOUND TO FILL ANY SPACE

The newest addition to the Wrensilva Record Console Collection blends timeless design, heirloom craftsmanship, and warm HiFi sound in the brand's most accessible console to date

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrensilva®, creators of the ultimate record console, today introduced Studio, a versatile new record console for design-minded music lovers that blends artful craftsmanship with rich, textured sound into a music centerpiece for any space. Studio's minimal footprint allows it to fit seamlessly into smaller rooms, creative studios, retail, and hospitality spaces. Its construction is substantial and intentional, without compromise.

Wrensilva Studio Record Console launched May 14 2026

"Studio was built to fit naturally into more spaces. People want music to live with them, not turn into another thing to manage," said Debra Salyer, co-founder and head of design, Wrensilva. "Designed to bring Wrensilva into a wider range of homes, Studio was shaped by intention at every turn, from material choices to proportion and detail. The result is a timeless piece of furniture that also delivers an incredible music experience."

Handmade in San Diego using richly grained hardwoods and enduring material selections, Studio brings generational-quality craftsmanship to life in a compact footprint. Measuring 31 inches wide by 17 inches deep and 33 inches tall, it works neatly in any room without sacrificing the unparalleled sonic presence Wrensilva is known for. Finished in natural walnut with charcoal speaker fabric, Studio features a textured door for sound diffraction, behind which is storage for 40 albums. The record player balances gracefully atop an anodized brushed aluminum pedestal base inlaid with walnut. The surprisingly expansive, lighted turntable deck itself is accessed by lifting the smoked, acrylic lid. The lid and the brass Wrensilva brandmark are backlit by a warm glow radiating from the deck—transforming the listening experience into its own musical campfire.

Studio's signature Wrensilva sound was shaped in collaboration with Manny Marroquin, Giles Martin, and other trusted friends from the music community. A floating, under-platter belt-driven turntable and solid-state electronics bring depth and clarity that stay true to the original recording. Inside, a Wensilva 100-watt per channel Class D amplifier powers custom 2-way bass reflex speakers, while premium details like a frosted acrylic platter, a bespoke one-piece magnesium tonearm, and an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge keep every listen immersive and effortless.

Like all Wrensilva record consoles, Studio is designed for modern listening, where vinyl and streaming happily share the room. Easily switch between vinyl, Bluetooth, auxiliary, or optional Sonos® multi-room. Put on a record, queue a playlist, and bring your space to life.

Studio joins the Wrensilva Record Console Collection, which also includes the flagship M1 and The Standard, as the most versatile expression of the line. Studio is available for purchase starting at $9,900 exclusively from Wrensilva.

About Wrensilva

Handmade in San Diego since 2016, Wrensilva® crafts the ultimate record consoles—timeless centerpieces that invite you to slow down and reconnect with the music that defines you. Seamlessly blending generational-quality craftsmanship with modern audio performance, each console is built with beautifully grained hardwoods and enduring material selections. Created for design-minded music lovers, Wrensilva consoles offer effortless transitions between vinyl and streaming. With every detail thoughtfully considered, Wrensilva transforms listening to music into a ritual—one that brings warmth, beauty, and connection into your home. Learn more at wrensilva.com.

SOURCE Wrensilva