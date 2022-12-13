INTRODUCING THE XTERRA WORLD CUP

A Supercharged Series for Professional Off-Road Triathletes

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, for the first-time in XTERRA off-road triathlon history, the most compelling World Tour events from the EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific regions will unite to create a premier series of events that will award roughly $350,000 to XTERRA's fastest professional athletes.

The seven-stop, 12-race XTERRA World Cup kicks off April 15, 2023 at the XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championship in Kenting, Taiwan, and culminates September 23-24 at the XTERRA World Championships in Trentino, Italy.

In addition to seven traditional full-distance events that combine a 1.5-kilometer swim with approximately 30km of mountain biking and 10km of trail running, there are five fast and furious XTERRA Short Track races on the schedule that will be streamed live.

Round two of the XTERRA World Cup will take place at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham, AL (May 20-21), rounds 3-thru-5 are in the EU with the XTERRA European Championship in Namur, Belgium (June 10-11), followed by XTERRA Czech (August 12-13), and XTERRA Germany (August 18-19), and round six heads to the Rockies in Avon, Colorado for the XTERRA USA Championship (August 26).

"The XTERRA World Cup was designed to provide a high aspirational race series for our sports' biggest stars from across the globe, a series of events where our best athletes can race head-to-head on the most epic courses in the world," said J-D Cousens, XTERRA VP of Operations & Global Marketing.

To determine XTERRA World Cup Champions, elites add their best four scores from the first six full-distance races with their best three Short Track scores and whatever they get (or don't get) at the XTERRA World Championship.

Learn more and view the points and prize money breakdowns at xterraplanet.com/world-cup .

2023 XTERRA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE FOR ELITES

Date - Race (Location) Purse

Apr 15 - XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championship (Kenting, TWN)

May 20 - XTERRA Oak Mountain (Pelham, AL, USA)

May 21 - XTERRA Oak Mountain Short Track (Pelham, AL, USA)

June 10 - XTERRA European Championship (Namur, BEL)

June 11 - XTERRA Belgium Short Track (Namur, BEL)

Aug 12 - XTERRA Czech (Prachatice, CZE)

Aug 13 - XTERRA Czech Short Track (Prachatice, CZE)

Aug 18 - XTERRA Germany Short Track (Zittau, GER)

Aug 19 - XTERRA Germany (Zittau, GER)

Aug 26 - XTERRA USA Championship (Avon, CO, USA)

Sep 23 - XTERRA World Championship (Trentino, ITA)

Sep 24 - XTERRA Trentino Short Track (Trentino, ITA)

