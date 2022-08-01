Introducing Tidal Partners, a Next-Generation M&A Strategic Advisory Boutique, founded by industry veterans David Handler and David Neequaye

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech bankers and advisors David Handler and David Neequaye have today launched Tidal Partners, a next-generation M&A and strategic advisory boutique. The new firm's mission is to drive long-term value creation for its clients against the backdrop of accelerating digital transformation.

"The tech landscape is more dynamic and evolving faster than ever. We see an opportunity for a trusted strategic partner who will help clients connect dots and move with greater agility and creativity," said David Handler, Partner and Co-Founder of Tidal Partners. "In Tidal Partners, we're combining best-in-class M&A expertise and a powerful ecosystem of partners - all in service of enabling our clients to move boldly in today's market. The relationships and trust we've built over the last two decades and our proven track record of industry-defining transactions serve to differentiate the value Tidal will bring to our clients."

"We are thrilled to be able to build a firm that will service our clients with not only the highest level of support, partnership, and discretion, but a firm that attacks business problems differently. Our unique structure allows us to be differentiated and creative in our solutions – solutions that we believe will drive extraordinary value for our clients," says David Neequaye, Partner and Co-Founder of Tidal Partners.

Tidal Partners also announced today that it has secured minority investments from 25madison, a leading tech venture platform and Consello, a strategic investing and specialized financial services advisory platform.

In addition, Tidal and Consello have formed an exclusive commercial partnership whereby they will work jointly on M&A and strategic financial advisory assignments, going to market as partners on select assignments.

Handler and Neequaye bring with them 25 years of proven, best-in-class strategic advisory and M&A transaction experience, together with a reputation for out-of-the-box thinking and creative problem solving on industry-defining transactions. They were both previously Partners at Centerview Partners, where they joined the firm during its formation to build and run the tech practice and open the Silicon Valley office.

To learn more about Tidal Partners, visit tidalpartners.com.

