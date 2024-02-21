Introducing TIGRIS: A New Water Management Service Committed to Ensuring Waters Thrive

BORDENTOWN, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier provider of stormwater management services in the United States is also a brand-new company. Introducing TIGRIS. Recently formed by the strategic merger of two well-established water management companies—Black Lagoon and Aquascape Environmental—TIGRIS brings together the industry's most talented and respected veterans alongside top-performing providers across the nation. Facilitated by Plexus Capital, LLC, the new company has aggressive plans for further growth and expansion.

The new company, backed by considerable resources and financial strength, can deliver a wide range of services. Those offerings include lake management, pond maintenance, wetland services, stormwater management, and stormwater infrastructure services. TIGRIS promises to help its clients "protect your investment" as a single-source provider of its professional services nationwide. The leadership team remains unchanged to ensure a seamless transition of high-quality service that clients have come to expect.

David Pullins, CEO of TIGRIS, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I couldn't be more excited about our team and the incredible vision we're chasing. Their passion and dedication are what make me confident we're on the brink of something truly special."  He also said TIGRIS is building its business around its customers to keep the company focused on service. "Our mission is to build the best service organization in the industry putting our customers at the heart of everything we do."

Amy Kay, marketing leader for TIGRIS, explained the origin of the company's name. "TIGRIS reflects the harmonious fusion of two powerful symbols: the Tigris River and the tiger. The Tigris River is revered as the cradle of civilization, embodying the essentiality of water to life itself. The tiger is a majestic creature epitomizing strength, courage and agility in the natural world. Together, they represent the balance between strength and tranquility. We aim to help our clients' lakes, ponds and water infrastructures embody the same characteristics."

On top of broadening its management services, TIGRIS has been expanding its operations across the country. Originating on the east coast, TIGRIS has extended its reach throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest regions, with plans for continued expansion in the near future.

With a commitment to excellence and a powerful vision for the future, TIGRIS is set to redefine the landscape of lake, pond and stormwater management, setting new standards for innovation and service quality. To learn more, visit the TIGRIS website at www.tigrisusa.com.

About TIGRIS
TIGRIS Aquatic Services LLC, a portfolio company of Plexus Capital, LLC, is the premier provider of sustainable stormwater management services to residential, commercial and municipal markets throughout the United States. Offering a wide range of services from locations across the country, TIGRIS is the single source provider for inspection, consultation, routine maintenance, testing, installation and repair of stormwater conveyance systems. Thousands of clients across the country—from homeowners and lake associations to PGA golf courses, municipalities and Fortune 500 corporations—rely on TIGRIS to maintain the performance, beauty and compliance of their ponds, lakes, wetlands and stormwater systems.

