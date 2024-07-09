INTRODUCING TILEPIX x JONATHAN ADLER WALL ART COLLABORATION

"I've been in this business for a long (long, long) time, but I've never seen anything as cool as TilePix. Their unique hanging system takes the guesswork out of a gallery wall and the anxiety out of arranging art. With my collection for TilePix, you get some of my all-time favorite prints and motifs - all without a single hole in your wall. You're welcome, renters!" says Jonathan Adler.

The first ever "TilePix x Jonathan Adler" collection features some of Adler's most recognizable, timeless motifs: lips, dreamy druggist-inspired graphics, swirling prints inspired by the Paris's Pompidou Center, geometric patterns, pills, their snakes, leopards, head-turning Atlas faces, flowers and more. Many consumers will now be able to have and love his designs on their walls for the first time. With some of these classic emblems never seen on wall decor prior, TilePix is proud to make these iconic visuals available to the public on so many of their unique products. This includes their sleek glass pieces that are unique to any glass wall art out there. They will have larger than life sizing in the glass. In addition, they will have their classic TilePix with different colored frame options and materials. TilePix will also feature select designs in splits pieces, where Jonathan Adler's artwork will stretch across multiple of their tiles to make an outsize statement in every home.

"With Jonathan's design craftsmanship, our expertise in printing, and wall decor products, we truly make a winning collaboration", says Steven Spiro, CEO of TilePix. "It has always been part of our mission to make wall decor accessible through our patented magnetic hanging technology and affordable price points. We are excited to continue in this while empowering the work of Jonathan Adler, that we all know and love," adds Steven Spiro.

Whether you're a renter, or a homeowner wanting to bring "playful punctuation" as Jonathan says it best to your space, we know that this is a collection that people can enjoy at every stage of life and will bring vibrance to any space. The best part about it is that this entire collection is magnetic backed through TilePix which means NO nails and NO damage to your walls (ever!). There is strong synergy between Jonathan Adler and TilePix in that both brands value the joyful nature of home design. Being able to peel, stick, and hang all of these pieces in minutes will allow shoppers to focus on the enjoyment of curating their "TilePix x Jonathan Adler" gallery wall to their liking, rather than the hassle of hanging it.

In 2023 TilePix brought to life their Artist Marketplace, where designers of all stages sell their work on TilePix's products, with the ultimate goal of enlisting their dream partner Jonathan Adler. We are thrilled to be bringing this collaboration to life today.

"TilePix x Jonathan Adler'' will be available on TilePix's website and Same Day Shop in partnership with Walgreens starting July 9th. These pieces will start at $27.99. On this day, an ICON era for wall decor is unlocked! To learn more about TilePix, visit tilepix.com . To learn more about Jonathan Adler, visit jonathanadler.com .

About Jonathan Adler:

Jonathan's mission is to bring Modern American Glamour to your life. How? By creating a foundation of timelessly chic furniture and accessorizing with abandon. It all started with pottery. Jonathan first gave the wheel a spin at summer camp when he was 12 years old. He was obsessed with clay the moment he touched it. Unfortunately, his passion wasn't always encouraged. After his college professor told him, "You have no talent. Move to New York and become a lawyer," he attempted to comply, moving to the city and working in entertainment biz. Three years later he quit and went back to the wheel. In 1993, Barneys bought his collection of pots, and five years later, he opened his first store in Soho. Today his offerings span furniture, lighting, home décor, and more, plus countless iconic interior projects and retail locations worldwide, all rooted in his commitment to outstanding design, impeccable materials, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

About TilePix:

Having launched October 2022, TilePix' s innovation is flipping the wall décor industry on its head, making wall design accessible, easy, and unbelievably fun. TilePix products are mounted with a patented magnetic hanging system, which means no nails, no hassle and absolutely no wall damage (seriously!). Instead, TilePix reframes the potential of the wall; its magnets enable everyone to hang (…and re-hang and re-hang) custom gallery walls in seconds, making TilePix the leading option for dorm dwellers, apartment renters and DIY enthusiasts. TilePix's vision is to fill every white wall with creativity because with the right tools and a little guidance, everyone should feel empowered to be creative. Their wall décor is fully customizable. All you have to do is upload your uniquely original photos, art or designs to their site to seamlessly curate the gallery of your dreams. The brand has a diverse assortment of top wall décor products to pick from, like sleek glass prints, skateboard decks, framed photo tiles, canvas, posters, and more. The site also has playfully versatile design tools, like Splits. This creative feature stretches a single image across unlimited amounts of wall décor, bringing an unbelievably larger-than-life, statement piece to the home. TilePix ships nationwide and TilePix frames are available for same day pick-up at over 8K Walgreens locations across America, making it the perfect option for last-minute shoppers, who need quick gifts or DIY pieces. Its parent brand Tracer is known as the leader in the printing industry, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Tracer has deep rooted relationships in printing with big leaders, like Walgreens and CVS. TilePix provides unmatched creative resources, unlike other decor brands, to uplift and support designers at various stages of their career. You can shop artist partnership collections on TilePix's artist marketplace.

