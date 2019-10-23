Introducing Toast Emerald - The First Nationally* Available Full Spectrum Hemp Pre-Roll

The Toast team spent over one year touring hemp farms across the country and completing multiple rounds of batch testing with licensed laboratories. Using hemp grown from farms that employ sustainable farming practices, the Toast Emerald Slice contains approximately 100MG of naturally occurring CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in the hemp plant. Compared to other ways to ingest CBD, smoking CBD has been shown to have one of the highest bioavailability rates, resulting in rapid onset of its effects which can vary by consumer. Each Slice has undergone multiple rounds of third party testing to ensure the product is of the highest quality and meets all regulatory requirements. **

"We have been inundated with requests nationwide for consumers looking to enjoy Toast in their home market. We took our first steps in providing consumers access to Toast last year with our Full Spectrum Hemp Oils," says Punit Seth, CEO of Toast, "Toast Emerald is a first of its kind product that provides consumers with the experience of a Slice that can be enjoyed from coffee to cocktails."

Toast launched its Slice Collection in 2017 in Aspen, CO and now has Toast Original, Toast Gold and Toast Reserve lines available in legal Cannabis markets California, Nevada and Colorado. A Slice of Toast is akin to a bar measured drink: Toast Gold is akin to a glass of Champagne, Toast Original is akin to a cocktail and Toast Reserve is akin to a Scotch neat. Toast Emerald is the first Slice product available nationwide and is akin to a mocktail.

Toast Emerald is available for purchase in 2-packs, 5-packs, and 10-packs starting at $18 on www.toastwellness.com and soon at retailers nationwide.

*Available nationally where permissible; regulations vary from state to state

**Toast Emerald contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis.

About Toast™

Born in Aspen, Toast elevates the Cannabis experience with a suite of full-spectrum CBD-forward products. Offering both THC and CBD products, the Toast collection is independently lab tested to ensure the highest level of quality. Available in Colorado, California and Nevada, Toast Cannabis products are microdosed with THC at varying ratios so users can enjoy socially but also remain in control and dose themselves appropriately. Learn more at www.WeToast.com. Available nationwide on ToastWellness.com, Toast Full Spectrum Hemp products are formulated in the heart of the Colorado Rockies using all-natural growing practices and cultivated using the highest standards to deliver natural and whole plant power.

