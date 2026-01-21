Introducing Todoist Ramble: AI That Turns Natural Speech into Structured Tasks

Built for busy professionals and teams, Ramble uses AI to turn natural speech into organized tasks with dates, priorities, and project context across iOS, Android and desktop — no typing required.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Todoist today announced the general availability of Todoist Ramble , a new AI–powered way to capture tasks by simply speaking in the task management app used by over 50 million people. Built by a lean, AI–leveraged team, Ramble converts natural, unstructured speech into clean, organized tasks with details such as projects, dates, deadlines, priorities, and duration — helping individuals and teams get ideas out of their heads and into action faster than typing.

Ramble is designed for fast-capture moments when thoughts move faster than fingers, such as walking between meetings, commuting home, or juggling life and work. Users tap the Ramble waveform icon, speak normally, and Todoist generates a structured list. Ramble supports simple voice edits during capture (for example, "Actually, make that Thursday" or "that's all") and updates the tasks in real time.

"The best capture method is the one you'll actually use," said Amir Salihefendić, Doist Founder and CEO. "People often think in unstructured fragments. Ramble captures those ideas as they happen and turns them into actionable tasks in Todoist with no special syntax or mental overhead required."

Built for teams, too

In Todoist for Teams , Ramble makes it easy to capture follow–ups, client requests, and updates while moving between meetings. In a single session, tasks can be added to both Personal and Team workspaces; Ramble routes each item to the correct project, assignee, and date based on what's spoken, keeping shared lists up to date without typing.

AI approach and infrastructure

Ramble runs on Todoist Assist and is among the first production deployments in the productivity space to use Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Live model via Vertex AI for real–time speech understanding. As users speak, audio streams to Doist's backend, where the model transcribes the speech and the system parses intent and entities (e.g., projects, assignees, dates, recurring rules, priorities, and durations) to generate tasks. The model issues structured tool calls to create, update, or remove tasks in real time. The service operates with low latency across iOS, Android, and desktop.

Security and privacy, by design

Todoist is SOC 2 Type II certified with enterprise–grade security and privacy controls. When using Ramble, audio is processed securely and is never stored or used for model training.

Early adoption and quality

Todoist Ramble entered public beta on November 19, 2025. Within three weeks, 76,000 users completed approximately 290,000 Ramble sessions across desktop and mobile. End-to-end task creation success improved from ~40% in October 2025 to ~62% in December 2025, reflecting better handling of real-world speech patterns and edge cases. Among new users on the Beginner plan who used Ramble in their first week, upgrade rates were approximately five times higher than baseline.

Availability

Ramble is available in Todoist on all plans across iOS, Android, and desktop (macOS, Windows, and web) and supports 38 languages. The Beginner plan includes limited sessions per month. Pro and Business (Todoist for Teams) include unlimited sessions; standard rate limits may apply. Platform shortcuts include home/lock screen access on iOS and app shortcuts, widgets, and quick settings tiles on Android. For product and plan details, visit todoist.com/ramble and todoist.com/pricing .

About Todoist

Todoist is built by Doist, a global pioneer of distributed work, building simple yet powerful productivity tools with the vision of empowering a billion people to bring their ideas to life.

Founded in 2007, Todoist has been continuously developed for nearly two decades into a simple, powerful workspace for individuals and teams to plan projects, manage tasks, and stay focused — used by more than 50 million people worldwide. Users can capture, assign, and prioritize work, then track progress in list, board, or calendar views. Todoist runs across web, desktop, mobile, and email with real-time sync and integrates with 60+ tools including Slack, Google Calendar, Outlook, and Zapier. Built with privacy and reliability in mind, Todoist meets GDPR and SOC 2 standards, providing enterprise-ready capabilities without unnecessary complexity. Sign up for free at todoist.com .

