Introducing TOEFL® TestReady™: A New Era in Test Preparation

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS announced today an innovative, first-of-its-kind test prep platform for learners preparing for the TOEFL iBT® test. With the goal of elevating test takers to their highest proficiency, TOEFL® TestReady™ cements itself as the only comprehensive test prep platform currently available that leverages AI to offer personalized insights and targeted recommendations for a high-stakes English-language test to study or work abroad.

TOEFL TestReady combines existing official TOEFL iBT prep offerings with a variety of new products and features in one cohesive portal.

New free offerings include:

  • Scored activity of the day: a fully scored question set or task (e.g., a Listening lecture + 6 questions)
  • Personalized prep plan: a customized journey with a recommended timeline for preparation based on learners' unique needs
  • Videos, courses, books, tips, progress tracking and more

New paid offerings include:

  • Section Tests: scores and insights upon completion of a full test section (Reading, Listening, Speaking or Writing)
  • Section Practice: feedback and insights at the question/task type (e.g., Integrated Speaking) and feature (e.g., grammatical accuracy) level within a specific test section; also includes example responses
  • Focused Practice: feedback and insights on one question/task type (e.g., complete multiple Integrated Speaking tasks)

The platform is uniquely designed to bring all of a test taker's performance metrics together and offer targeted recommendations and insights that help them close their individual skills gaps, while tracking their progress. Targeted insights help learners focus their time and prepare more effectively and efficiently – enabling them to meet their goals faster than ever. In addition, initial research has found the better one's performance in TOEFL TestReady, the more likely they'll be to achieve a higher TOEFL iBT score.

"The unveiling of TOEFL TestReady is important not only because it addresses a need we've heard directly from our test takers, but because we designed this with them as well," said Rohit Sharma, SVP of Global Higher Education and Workskills, ETS. "Based on the overwhelmingly positive feedback and data we've collected to date, we're confident that learners will find this platform to be an invaluable part of their testing experience."

Test takers who have already created a TOEFL iBT account to register for a test, or who have engaged with the TOEFL Go! app can use their login credentials at www.testready.ets.org to access the portal. Test takers who are new to TOEFL can create an account at the same link to begin their test prep journey. For general information about what TOEFL TestReady has to offer, visit https://www.ets.org/toefl-testready.

About the TOEFL iBT test
The TOEFL iBT test, created by ETS, is the most respected, accepted and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency, used for study, work and immigration. More than 12,500 institutions in more than 160 countries worldwide use TOEFL iBT scores to make high-stakes decisions. The test boasts 100% acceptance in popular English-speaking destinations including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The test is backed by decades of research and has helped millions of learners on their study abroad journeys. It's a crucial part of the TOEFL Family of Assessments, which houses a TOEFL test for each stage of English-language proficiency, starting with learners 8+. For more information, visit www.ets.org/toefl.

