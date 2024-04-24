Introducing TOOR Hotel: An urban boutique hotel curated for the modern traveler

This design-forward property in downtown Toronto will offer bespoke stays and premium rental residences with unparalleled lake and city views

Stay with Style in the City

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Visionary Canadian hotelier, Sukhdev Toor announces the first TOOR Hotel: a distinct lifestyle hotel and residences located in downtown Toronto. This boutique property will offer 232 guest rooms and suites, as well as 181 premium residential rental units. The project will feature a modern French-inspired bistro and bar set over two floors, valet parking, a 1,500 square foot fitness centre and yoga studio, a 3,000 square foot terrace, and an additional 1,100 square feet of meeting and event space. The 33-story development will offer guests and residents unobstructed views of Toronto and Lake Ontario.

TOOR Hotel, an urban lifestyle hotel and residences in downtown Toronto where you can stay with style in the city. Located in the Garden District, this design-forward destination property offers bespoke guest rooms, premium rental residences, the Muse Bistro + Bar, as well as top amenities and event spaces including a 3,000 sq ft terrace. (CNW Group/The TOOR Hotel)

This remarkable new property is a gateway to Toronto from the east end of the city, creating a strong marker on Jarvis Street, just north of Moss Park. The Arcadis IBI-designed tower offers a dramatic and distinct design unlike any others in the city. The interplay of forms, architectural elements, materials, finishes, and textures make for a unique and memorable structure in Toronto's skyline.

Curated to offer a distinctive and inspired experience for the modern traveler, TOOR Hotel provides easy access to the best of Toronto. Centrally located in the Garden District in downtown Toronto, TOOR Hotel is the perfect hub to access the financial district, historic sites, green spaces, world-class shopping, dining, arts, and theatre. It is also steps away from the new Moss Park subway station, providing seamless accessibility across the city.

Over the years, TOOR Hotel President and CEO, Sukhdev Toor, has developed dozens of hotels across Canada and the United States under Manga Hotel Group. He brings almost four decades of experience in operational excellence to this new property. Mr. Toor is enthusiastic about the future of hospitality in Toronto: "As Toronto continues to grow, this prime location makes it a perfect retreat for travelers. The TOOR Hotel epitomizes the essence of a true urban lifestyle hotel, bringing a new offering to Toronto," says Mr. Toor. "From the downtown positioning to our thoughtfully designed spaces and architecture, no detail has been spared in providing our guests a unique and memorable experience."

TOOR Hotel is proudly Canadian and represents the values its citizens are known for globally – hospitality and approachability. With a commitment to supporting Toronto, TOOR Hotel highlights the best of the city with personalized touches including locally sourced amenities and offerings. TOOR Hotel crafts a unique stay for guests that evokes sophistication, style, and character. Guests can experience a truly Canadian stay with the country's largest city at TOOR Hotel Toronto.

A Vibrant and Celebratory Architectural Design

TOOR Hotel is an architectural triumph. The Arcadis IBI-designed hotel evokes sophistication with its modern design and character that is representative of Toronto and its continued growth. "We embodied a sense of playfulness when creating this building, introducing organic elements of the natural environment of the Garden District, and using a juxtaposition of articulated boxes, one floating above the other to embody distinct programmatic functions. This interplay of forms alongside the unique combination of luxury hotel suites, rental residences and a shared amenities floor and restaurant make this unlike any other location in the city," says Mansoor Kazerouni, Global Director of Buildings at Arcadis IBI Group.

Design-Forward Rooms Provide Urban Escape in the Heart of Downtown Toronto

TOOR Hotel's guest rooms and suites feature the best in Canadian design inspired by Toronto's vibrant parks and green spaces. Guest rooms and suites welcome relaxation with contemporary interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and modern amenities including 55" televisions and Nespresso machines. The washrooms have been designed with custom artwork and soothing colours, pulling the room's atmosphere into additional spaces. All guest rooms have Lutron lighting to create a custom atmosphere with its range of smart controls.

The TOOR Hotel rooms were designed by DesignAgency, a Toronto based award-winning international design studio. "We wanted this property to really celebrate the vibrant heart of the city, in a space that was unlike any other. We drew inspiration by incorporating elements from the city grid forms and Victorian architecture like arches and round towers, reflecting themes of geometry, connectivity, and interlaced layers," says Matt Davis, Founding Partner of DesignAgency.

Inspired Gathering at Muse Bistro + Bar

TOOR Hotel offers destination dining and gathering spaces with the Muse Bistro + Bar. Designed by Mackaywong, Muse Bistro + Bar is a sophisticated dining hub with European-designed interiors and modern French-inspired cuisine. The two-story restaurant, which is over 2,500 square feet, features a ground floor with space for meetings, working and for those grabbing a quick bite on-the-go. The second floor will offer a more refined dining experience alongside an additional 1,100 square feet of meeting and event space. With a custom menu designed by The Fifteen Group, North America's leading restaurant consulting agency, Muse Bistro + Bar promises exceptional food, drink and ambiance for visitors and locals alike.

TOOR Hotel and Residences

TOOR Hotel will open in 2024 and will be the first of four boutique TOOR Hotel Collection properties scheduled to open in downtown Toronto locations over the next five years. The collection will range from lifestyle to luxury 5-star hotels, with each property curated to be a unique reflection of its neighbourhood's aesthetic and atmosphere.

Elevated above the TOOR Hotel, premium rental units comprise the top 15 floors of the building. The 203 Residences will be the first of its kind to offer multi-family residential rentals situated above an upscale hotel. Residents can enjoy hotel-inspired services and conveniences, while engaging in a warm and inviting community. Occupancy begins early summer 2024.

Stay with style in the city at TOOR Hotel. Visit www.toorhotel.com for more.

About TOOR Hotel

TOOR Hotel is an urban boutique hotel that offers a distinctive and inspired experience curated for the modern traveler. Backed by a history of excellence in hotel operations, TOOR Hotel is proudly Canadian and represents the values its citizens are known for globally – hospitality and approachability. Design-forward, comfortable, and memorable, TOOR Hotel features destination dining, valet parking, a 1,500 square foot fitness centre and yoga studio, a 3,000 square foot southern terrace on the 14th floor, and an additional 1,100 square feet of meeting and event space. The 33-story development will offer guests and residents unobstructed views of Toronto and Lake Ontario. Transforming Toronto's skyline, this upscale property provides the perfect setting for immersing in the vibrant and diverse experiences the city has to offer. Stay with style in the city at TOOR Hotel.

About Manga Hotel Group

Manga Hotel Group is a leading Canadian hospitality investment, development, and management group. As a privately held owner and operator, Manga Hotels focuses on the development and management of high-quality residences, independent hotels, and hotels affiliated with prestigious brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt and the InterContinental Hotels Group. The organization's combined portfolio consists of 28 hotels, 15 food and beverage outlets, 5 high-rise residential rental developments, 9 airport parking sites, and more than 12 projects in progress.

About Arcadis IBI Group

Arcadis is the leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 36,000 people, active in more than 30 countries that generate €4.0 billion in gross revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world.

About DesignAgency

DesignAgency is an award-winning international design studio with 25 years of experience in interior design, architectural and landscape concepting, strategic branding, and visual communications. With studios in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Barcelona, DesignAgency has a global reputation for creating exceptional environments and brands.

SOURCE The TOOR Hotel