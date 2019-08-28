Introducing ToProovIt™ - a New Mobile App Designed to Help People Easily and Effectively Document Harassment, Discrimination and More with Cloud-based Storage and Time-stamped Reports

The user will easily be able to document uncomfortable situations and their entries will be time-stamped so there is no question as to when the user experienced the offense.

"Every attorney tells their client to document, document, document," said Steven E. Alfieris, California attorney and Co-founder of ToProovIt™. "This app empowers the user to document their case with time-stamped entries and, when the user desires, receive a report that is generated with our patent-pending report generating program."

Contracting the mobile app development through Fresno custom software company, Shift3 Technologies , ToProovIt™ founders wanted to keep the project close to the Central Valley. "Having the local access was so important; it helped that we had a firm here in Fresno that could develop it. I don't know if I would have gone to Silicon Valley. Also, with the sensitive nature of this app, we did not want to trust a firm overseas," said Fotini Alfieris, Co-Founder, ToProovIt.™

Fully cloud-based, this mobile app helps users document unlawful workplace situations, workplace safety issues, domestic matters, injuries, car accidents or anything that needs documentation for potential litigation or administrative hearings. From photos to cell phone screen captures, the app allows users to upload proof to support their case. Users can even record voice memos to themselves if they don't have time to document notes.

Additionally, users can toggle between English and Spanish.

The app is a free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . After the first 30 days, there is a small subscription fee which includes a number of ToProovIt™ reports. There are no ads and no data mining. Only the user decides when a ToProovIt™ report is generated, if they ever want to do so. To download the app, visit www.toproovit.com . Learn more about the development of the app at shift3tech.com/toproovit .

ABOUT ToProovIt, LLC

A new venture by California attorney and Co-founder Steven E. Alfieris and Co-founder Fotini Alfieris to empower those who need a reliable way to document instances of harassment, discrimination, retaliation, injuries, domestic matters and more. Steven E. Alfieris is a full-time attorney with Dias Law Firm, Inc. in Hanford, California. Steven can be reached at (559) 696-9691.

info@ToProovIt.com

(559) 696-9691

SOURCE ToProovIt, LLC

Related Links

http://www.toproovit.com

