Introducing TQL Stadium: The New Home of FC Cincinnati

"TQL Stadium is an investment in Cincinnati," said TQL President, Kerry Byrne. "The city means a great deal to us. It is where we were founded and have been headquartered since 1997 — we are thrilled to have one of the most incredible stadiums in the country here, which will now have our name on it. This partnership allows us to reward our employees, increase our national brand awareness, drive recruitment of prospective hires and support our charitable efforts in the community and across the country. Cincinnati is our home, and we are proud for TQL Stadium to be the home of FC Cincinnati."

Headquartered in Cincinnati, TQL employs over 5,000 people in 56 offices throughout the country, including in 16 markets with MLS teams. Through TQL Cares and the TQL Foundation, the company is committed to making a positive difference in the community. In 2020, TQL and its employees contributed over $2 million to more than 3,000 nonprofits, including Cincinnati-based Boys and Girls Club, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and the USO of Central & Southern Ohio. In this new partnership, FC Cincinnati and TQL will work closely together on making an even greater impact in the Cincinnati community through meaningful initiatives in 2021 and beyond.

The multi-year naming rights partnership includes exterior and interior signage, a seating zone, a branded bar area and extensive opportunities for employee engagement. TQL Stadium's first-in-the-world lighting technology will feature the company's logo moving across the stadium exterior. Watch the announcement video here.

About TQL Stadium:

Opening May 1, 2021, TQL Stadium, FC Cincinnati's home, is one of the most ambitious soccer-specific stadiums in not only North America but the world. Critically acclaimed global design firm, Populous, designed an innovative and forward-thinking stadium that is one of the largest soccer-specific facilities in Major League Soccer (MLS). The $250 million, privately funded stadium has a capacity of 26,000, with the closest seats within 15 feet of the field. The design includes 53 traditional suites and 4,500 premium seats throughout four premium club spaces. Additionally, the team's famous supporters' section, The Bailey, will grow to be more than 3,100 strong and loom over opponents at a 34-degree angle at the stadium's north end. A 360-degree canopy roof covers every seat in the stadium, but still allows sufficient sun in to grow a natural grass field. The stadium has five team locker rooms, including a comprehensive team suite for FC Cincinnati that features a dressing room, coaches offices, lounge, equipment storage and the Mercy Health Center of Excellence for the team's medical and game day fitness needs. TQL Stadium meets all current requirements to host CONCACAF and FIFA events, featuring top national teams from around the world, including the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, as well as the world's top club teams for friendlies. More information about the stadium is available at Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, or visit the stadium's website: TQLStadium.com.

About TQL:

At Total Quality Logistics (TQL), we create greater supply chain efficiencies for our customers by combining industry-leading technology and unmatched customer service. Customers and carriers turn to us daily to solve their transportation needs with competitive pricing, continuous communication, and a commitment to do it right — every time. Annually, we move more than 2+ million loads across the nation through our comprehensive portfolio of logistics services and our network of 90,000+ carriers. In addition, through TQL Cares and the TQL Foundation, our company and employees make the world a better place by donating thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars each year. Founded in 1997 in Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL is the second-largest freight brokerage firm in the nation, with 5,000+ employees in 56 offices across the U.S. Learn more at TQL.com.

About FCC:

FC Cincinnati are a professional soccer team that play in Major League Soccer, having entered the league as its 24th team in 2019. The club's wide and diverse ownership group is led by controlling owner Carl H. Lindner III, as well as managing owners Meg Whitman, Scott Farmer, and George Joseph. Originally founded in 2015 by Lindner III and current president Jeff Berding, FCC played in the second-division United Soccer League (USL) from 2016 to 2018 before moving to MLS. Follow the team on social media on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube, or visit the club's official website: fccincinnati.com.

