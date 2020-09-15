Introducing Travel ANC From JAM Audio, For Distraction-Free Listening Wherever Your Days Take You
Sep 15, 2020, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle audio maker JAM Audio today announced the release of their Travel ANC on-ear headphones, designed with superb active noise cancellation and comfort for extended listening and ultimate portability while tuning out distractions. The Travel ANC brings a sleek look and added features to JAM Audio's family of affordable wireless headphones for the under $60 category.
Featuring active noise cancellation technology, the Travel ANC are designed to quiet nearly any environment so you can focus on what's important, with a quality sound signature delivering harder hitting bass with full-range sound. Not looking to listen to music, but still need to tune out unwanted background noise? The ANC feature can be used even when headphones are powered off for added concentration wherever your days take you.
Made to keep up with ever-changing lifestyles, Travel ANC's 24 hours of Bluetooth playtime offers the longest battery life from JAM Audio's active noise cancelling headphones collection. With added comfort, the plush, padded ear cushions make them the ultimate travel-friendly companion, from flights and road trips to what have become the new shortest work and school commutes from living room to home office.
"With the Travel ANC, we wanted to reflect JAM Audio's recent evolution into a sleeker, more modern design," mentions John Mikkola, JAM Audio Director of Consumer Electronics Sales. "The stylish look and feel are paired with key active noise cancelling features to deliver a true everyday travel companion at an affordable pricepoint, something we weren't seeing within the under $60 category."
The Travel ANC's design offers portability to easily fit within a compact space. Pivoting earcups and dual-folding features allow the headphones to fold flat and slide into a narrow bag compartment or desk drawer. Wherever your days take you, hands-free calling and on-ear controls means you can multitask while you're at the office or running errands.
JAM Audio Travel ANC is available now at www.JAMAudio.com, Amazon and select retailers nationwide.
PRODUCT FEATURES
- 24+ hour Bluetooth playtime, 18+ hour Bluetooth and ANC
- Active Noise Cancellation
- Hands-Free Calling
- Foldable Design
- Replaceable ear cushions
- USB charging
- Aux cable included
- Bluetooth® 5.0
- SKU: HX-HP110
- MAP: $59.99
About JAM Audio
Lifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable price. Totally wireless since first pressing play in 2012, JAM Audio continues to deliver the latest tech and boldest looks including three consecutive years with a #1 best selling Bluetooth wireless speaker under their belt. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your everyday experience with sound. We provide the convenience, the stylish design, and the volume. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com @jamaudio
Media Contact
Ozzie Morrow
House of Marley
CE Communications Manager
[email protected]
SOURCE JAM Audio