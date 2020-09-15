Introducing Travel ANC From JAM Audio, For Distraction-Free Listening Wherever Your Days Take You

Featuring active noise cancellation technology, the Travel ANC are designed to quiet nearly any environment so you can focus on what's important, with a quality sound signature delivering harder hitting bass with full-range sound. Not looking to listen to music, but still need to tune out unwanted background noise? The ANC feature can be used even when headphones are powered off for added concentration wherever your days take you.

Made to keep up with ever-changing lifestyles, Travel ANC's 24 hours of Bluetooth playtime offers the longest battery life from JAM Audio's active noise cancelling headphones collection. With added comfort, the plush, padded ear cushions make them the ultimate travel-friendly companion, from flights and road trips to what have become the new shortest work and school commutes from living room to home office.

"With the Travel ANC, we wanted to reflect JAM Audio's recent evolution into a sleeker, more modern design," mentions John Mikkola, JAM Audio Director of Consumer Electronics Sales. "The stylish look and feel are paired with key active noise cancelling features to deliver a true everyday travel companion at an affordable pricepoint, something we weren't seeing within the under $60 category."

The Travel ANC's design offers portability to easily fit within a compact space. Pivoting earcups and dual-folding features allow the headphones to fold flat and slide into a narrow bag compartment or desk drawer. Wherever your days take you, hands-free calling and on-ear controls means you can multitask while you're at the office or running errands.

PRODUCT FEATURES

24+ hour Bluetooth playtime, 18+ hour Bluetooth and ANC

Active Noise Cancellation

Hands-Free Calling

Foldable Design

Replaceable ear cushions

USB charging

Aux cable included

Bluetooth ® 5.0

5.0 SKU: HX-HP110

MAP: $59.99

About JAM Audio

Lifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable price. Totally wireless since first pressing play in 2012, JAM Audio continues to deliver the latest tech and boldest looks including three consecutive years with a #1 best selling Bluetooth wireless speaker under their belt. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your everyday experience with sound. We provide the convenience, the stylish design, and the volume. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com @jamaudio

