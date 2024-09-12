The freight transportation industry's most advanced network solution serves as the first line of defense to help detect and mitigate fraud risk

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Truckstop's Risk Assessment System, the company's latest advanced technology solution designed to further protect its customers, industry participants and Truckstop's trusted freight network from increasingly dynamic and digitally-driven freight fraud.

The Risk Assessment System seamlessly integrates with Truckstop's freight network platform and products, such as Truckstop's RMIS™ solution (the freight industry leader in carrier onboarding and monitoring), leveraging billions of carrier data points to identify key risks of freight businesses and block unqualified attempts to access Truckstop's trusted network and products.

"Fraud in the freight industry evolves daily at a breakneck pace," said Julia Laurin, chief product officer, Truckstop. "We are launching the Risk Assessment System to give our customers and network participants another practical tool that breaks the tension of protecting their business and growing efficiently. The solution leverages real-time data from Truckstop's ecosystem to provide a proprietary view of fraud and business risks, using innovative technology to detect emerging fraud signals."

Another key fraud prevention tool that will be paired with Truckstop's Risk Assessment System is ID Verification. ID Verification compares an individual's government-issued ID with a real-time photograph, helping ensure a user is who they say they are. This comprehensive approach allows Truckstop to offer unparalleled insights while ensuring a seamless user experience.

Truckstop's Risk Assessment System will first be made available to Truckstop's RMIS customers through an early access program in Q4.

For more information about Truckstop's Risk Assessment System, please visit here.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service and scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.





