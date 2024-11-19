Introducing Truckstop's Risk Factors Advanced

Designed for brokers that need a trusted, comprehensive carrier vetting solution that works at the speed of fraud

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of International Fraud Awareness Week (Nov. 17-23), Truckstop introduced Risk Factors Advanced, the ideal carrier vetting solution that serves as the first line of defense for a growing enterprise business that requires more automation and sophistication.

Previously announced Risk Factors Essentials, combines Truckstop's vast proprietary, licensed, and public data to equip brokers with information to help combat fraud and mitigate risk—right into their workflow. Brokers may now go from spending precious time checking a myriad of different tools and screens to a single click that quickly helps inform high-quality carrier decisions.

In addition to the benefits of Risk Factors Essentials, Risk Factors Advanced is designed to help brokers:

Reduce inbox risk with sender email address verification using Truckstop's ID Verification

Know if a carrier meets their RMIS certification requirements in seconds with Truckstop's RMIS™ (the freight industry leader in carrier onboarding and monitoring) certification status in Risk Factors

Get enhanced protection within their monitored network by tapping into Risk Factors data to detect risk across the entire network of RMIS monitored carriers

Improve sales and compliance collaboration by sending a carrier profile to their compliance team for additional review with a single click

"We continue to support brokers with new innovations in their high-stakes environment—from pre-vetting and onboarding to continuous monitoring," said Lisa Haubenstock, vice president of product, risk & compliance solutions, Truckstop. "Risk Factors Advanced is a comprehensive, fast, and easy-to-use solution designed to help take the guesswork out of spotting potential risks and mitigating fraud to allow brokers to better protect their businesses."

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com .

