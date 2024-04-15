Introducing TrueCall: The First Comprehensive System for Verifying Inbound Phone Calls

NEWARK, Del., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, TrueCall launches the first comprehensive system for verifying inbound phone calls from webpages, helping to protect businesses from the growing threat of fraudulent and non-compliant marketing tactics.

TrueCall helps eliminate the risk of unauthorized outbound calls infiltrating inbound marketing campaigns, helping to ensure that each call is genuinely initiated by a potential customer.

"Inbound calls are an incredibly valuable tool for businesses in augmenting their marketing efforts. However, the potential for receiving non-compliant outbound calls poses significant risks," says Leonardo Danconia, Co-Founder of TrueCall. "The liability can be overwhelming for businesses, leading some to avoid purchasing these calls altogether. TrueCall addresses this challenge by creating a transparent call ecosystem that protects both businesses and consumers."

With TrueCall, businesses can now:

Verify inbound calls initiated from third-party websites.

Verify transfers initiated from third-party inbound calls.

Prevent spam calls to contact centers.

Document evidence of consumer call initiation on first-party sites.

TrueCall's patent-pending technology delivers unparalleled trust:

Patent Pending Verified Call Authentication Protocol (VCAP): Combining a 65-point fingerprint, AI validation, and a call event, all tied together with a unique signature, VCAP maintains call integrity through real-time monitoring of call events.

Domain Whitelisting: End-users can now ensure they are only receiving calls from approved landing pages.

Privacy and Security: TrueCall prioritizes user privacy with AES-256 encryption at every touch point and is fully compliant with CCPA and GDPR regulations.

Unaltered Click-Through Rates: With lightning-fast load speeds and no added steps for consumers, click-through rates remain unchanged.

Seamless Integration: TrueCall integrates effortlessly with existing call tracking platforms, streamlining implementation.

TrueCall Benefits All Stakeholders:

End-Users:

Reduces the risk of non-compliant outbound calls, unauthorized inbound calls, fraudulent calls, consumer complaints, and associated liability.

Increases trust with third-party call generators, allowing for bolstered consumer acquisition.

Helps prevent spam to inbound contact centers.

Documents evidence of consumer call initiation on owned and operated sites.

Call Generators:

Establishes trust between call generators and end-users, allowing for more transactions.

Promotes commitment to ethical and compliant marketing practices.

The Industry:

By giving businesses the visibility they need, fraudulent or non-compliant inbound calls can be identified and rooted out.

With transparency for all, legitimate call generators can thrive while end users increase their consumer acquisition and reduce liability.

"TrueCall was created to protect compliant businesses from the headaches and massive losses that many, including ourselves, have experienced," concludes Leonardo Danconia. "TrueCall represents years of hard-won knowledge transformed into a turnkey solution for the benefit of everyone. Together, we can shape a better tomorrow for both businesses and consumers alike."

By creating a more transparent call ecosystem, TrueCall's mission is to protect businesses from fraud, allow honest call generators to shine, and help restore consumer trust.

www.truecall.com

