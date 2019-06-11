Introducing TrustedCaskets.com, California's Preferred Online Provider for all Your Funeral Needs

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The passing of a loved one can be a challenging time in anyone's life. Planning, funding and arranging to lay someone to rest while dealing with a loss is difficult as well as painful. Trusted Caskets, California's preferred online casket provider, is launching their new website, TrustedCaskets.com, to take some of these stressors of planning a funeral away from you so you can focus on what really matters; love, family and the final resting place of the deceased. The company has achieved great success in business through this dedication and care of their customers and is excited to bring the same dedication and care through their online presence.



Trusted Caskets primary focus is their customers; they build trusting and meaningful relationships with them to help take some stress and pain out of a complicated time. Their top priority is to simplify the process for the customer as much as possible. Trusted Caskets wants their clientele to be focused on what is really important during this time.



Trusted Caskets also wants to help families make the smartest decisions when going through this difficult time. They are here to help identify your specific needs and assist you with making the most financially suitable decisions with their 24/7 support number. Any questions or concerns can immediately be addressed through helpful and friendly customer service representatives via a phone call or online chat.



Trusted Caskets makes it their mission to provide you with the highest craftsmanship and best quality metal, wood and cremation caskets at the most fitting price points. Search through their extensive selection of handmade caskets based on size, material and price. They also pride themselves on assisting their customers with transportation and shipping details and partner with many cargo companies to offer the fastest and easiest delivery method in your area. Trusted Caskets offers free shipping to residents in any part of California, as well as always on time, one to two-day delivery to your funeral home.



In addition to their dedication and passion for their customers and outstanding selection of products, they will also do whatever it takes to provide their customers with the best prices. By partnering with several large manufacturers, they can help families save thousands of dollars. On average their prices are up to 80% less than in funeral homes. Trusted Caskets will go above and beyond to always make their clients happy and confident with their funeral need's decisions.



Contact:

info@trustedcaskets.com

(800) 950-4042



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12774041



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Trusted Caskets

Related Links

http://trustedcaskets.com

