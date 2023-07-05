Introducing TÜV Rheinland's e-Shop: Simplify ISO Certification with a Click

LITTLETON, Mass., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland North America, a trusted name in quality management solutions, is set to simplify the ISO certification process with the launch of its e-shop. Catering to the demands of its valued customers, this innovative online platform simplifies and streamlines the journey towards ISO certification, making it easier than ever before.

With the new e-shop, TÜV Rheinland responds to customer feedback, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience. Now, clients can effortlessly request services, obtain quotes, and implement quality management solutions, all within a few clicks. This empowers businesses to save precious time and resources, enabling them to focus on their core activities while meeting compliance requirements efficiently.

"We are thrilled to introduce this e-shop to the market," expressed Luis Felipe Torres, Regional Sales Manager at TÜV Rheinland North America. "It represents a significant stride in our digitalization mindset, as we continuously listen to our customers and deliver the solutions they require. By providing an online platform that streamlines the ISO certification process, we aim to enhance the overall customer journey and ensure their satisfaction."

Stay tuned for the e-shop's release in July.

To learn more about their comprehensive range of ISO services and explore the e-shop, visit Management System & ISO Certifications - TÜV Rheinland (tuvquality.com)

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

Contact us for press inquiries:

Joel Pekay
Phone: +1 224 318 4098
Email: [email protected]

Mariana Taborda do Amaral
Telephone: +55 11 3514 5867
Email: [email protected]

Michael García Carbajal
Phone: +52 55 3488 2108
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TUV Rheinland

