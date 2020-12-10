Introducing TV-Bee - a smart new content platform, utilizing Kueez's advanced automation technologies and Keshet's premium content for instant global outreach

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently chosen by SimilarWeb as one of the ten fastest-growing publishers in the US, Kueez Entertainment is an Israeli based international tech-driven online publisher, with a track record of luring as many as 90 million visitors per month to its 20 self-owned websites. Kueez's rapid rise to success did not go unnoticed by Mako of Keshet International - one of the largest foreign content providers to the US market and among the world's top 10 TV distribution companies.

Kueez Founders: Orr Katznelson, Daniel Tony, Ori Mendi (PRNewsfoto/Kueez Entertainment)

Having witnessed the great success Keshet (Mako's parent company) has had in breaking into the global market with its TV content, Mako realized that Kueez's tried and true technology, along with its innovative spirit, would support their strategy to go global as well.

The two companies joined forces and created TV-Bee.com - a new content platform offering all the latest TV content, reviews and more. Designed for a multi-cultural, multi-national audience, TV-Bee provides a vast and diverse range of content options in multiple languages. Since its recent airing, TV-Bee has attracted millions of visitors who quickly discovered its online presence and continuously updated fresh and fun content.

Kueez founders Ori Mendi, Orr Katznelson, and Daniel Tony credit their success to their self-developed, highly advanced managed platform, which improves and automates publishers` writing and marketing processes. From buying and selling media to running multiple ad campaigns simultaneously, tracking, scaling, and optimizing performances live and more.

Uri Rosen, CEO at MAKO of Keshet International: "We've been wanting to expand into the global market for a long time, particularly after witnessing the great success Keshet has had in doing so. This new platform is our first step in that direction, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Kueez. They've already shown great success in reaching millions of audiences worldwide and are top professionals with an uncompromising strive for excellence in everything they do."

Ori Mendi, CEO at Kueez Entertainment: "Keshet is a great partner, baring the highest level of content capabilities in the world. We've seen how successful their TV content has been in the international TV market, and I have no doubt that with joined forces, we will achieve major accomplishments with this internet portal. We're very happy about this partnership."

SOURCE Kueez Entertainment

Related Links

https://weare.kueez.com/

